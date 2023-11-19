Boxing Results: Cuadras wins interim WBC / Jalolov / Pauldo

Boxing Results – Carlos Cuadras won the WBC interim super flyweight belt by defeating Pedro Guevara by split decision in a battle of former world champions.

The fight occurred as part of the Convention WBC Annual closing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In the cavernous Humo Arena, Cuadras accomplished the fight’s first knockdown midway through the second round. He dropped Guevara with a cracking left hook.

Guevara got up quickly, recovered well, and fought back for the rest of the round.

Carlos Cuadras wins

Little by little, Cuadras slowed down. His energy was sapped due to the punishment that Pedro inflicted with body shots.

In the sixth round, Cuadras seemed to get his second wind and sent his rival to the canvas again.

With scores announced after four and eight rounds, Guevara realized he was trailing and tried a late charge.

His left jabs and body shots were landing. But the overhead rights from Cuadras and work rate were sharper and more decisive.

The judges’ scores were 116-110 and 115-111, while a third judge scored 115-111 for Guevara.

Guevara’s record is now at 40-4-1, with 22 knockouts.

Cuadras will now face the WBC super flyweight champion, Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 knockouts).

Bakhodir Jalolov

Towering undefeated local favorite and southpaw sensation Bakhodir Jalolov made quick work of sturdy South African Chris Thompson.

It was ironic that it was Thompson who, in the press conference, had predicted that one punch could change everything.

In the first round, two crunching overhead rights from the six-foot-seven-inch tall Jalolov backed his opponent into the ropes.

Thompson sagged from an even harder left hook, nearly going down. Then, an irresistible flurry dropped him. The referee immediately waved it off. All done and dusted in a minute and a half.

“King” Carlos Molina lost via stoppage for the first time in his career. He was trying, at forty, to win the WBC International title from undefeated Albanian Ermal Hadribeaj. His corner threw in the new red towel at 2.16 of the final round.

Justin Pauldo

In further boxing results, Orlando’s Justin Pauldo defeated Jerry Perez at the beginning of the fourth round in an excellent performance to win the World Boxing Association’s North American Continental regional title on Wednesday night in Plant City, Florida.

With a clear and forceful rhythm of actions, Pauldo displayed his technical skills loaded with power, leading Perez to the helplessness of responses.

During the third round, in the middle of a continuity of combinations that put Perez against the ropes, an uppercut by Pauldo produced a bloody nose on Perez, marking the beginning of the outcome.

Before the start of the fourth round, it was announced from Perez’s corner that it would not continue, and thus, Pauldo was left with a black and gold belt.

The 29-year-old fighter, nicknamed “The Million Dollar Man,” increased his record to 17 wins with eight knockouts and one loss.

