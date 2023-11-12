Deontay Wilder vs AJ plan is everything wrong with boxing

There are plans afoot for Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua to be in the same ring finally. However, it is not the way everybody wants.

According to reports from Saudi Arabia, Wilder and Joshua are being penciled in to share a card on December 23.

It’s blueprinted that Wilder and Joshua will battle separate opponents before possibly facing each other on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

However, the possibility has disgusted many fans and media in the sport. Putting two fighters who have promised to fight for over five years on the same bill without facing each other is a dumbfounding decision.

Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua plan

That’s everything wrong with boxing right now as promoters and organizers money-grab with the tease of a future fight.

Wilder has just turned 38 and needs to face Joshua now. There is absolutely no need to wait.

Saudi investors are looking for Wilder to battle Joseph Parker, with Joshua facing Otto Wallin. There’s also the potential for Francis Ngannou vs Derek Chisora to be on the undercard.

Dmitry Bivol is also being linked to a spot on the head-scratching event.

Unspuringsly, the response was bewilderment.

“Hilarious! They are on the same card but not facing each other because AJ won’t fight Deontay Wilder now. It would be career-ending,” said one.

Another added: “Horrible card. I hate how boxing absolutely screws over loyal fans.

“Dana White [in the UFC] would never put together a crap card like this when the obvious, logical matchup is available.”

A third stated: “Pathetic that AJ and Wilder aren’t just fighting each other.”

Significant doubts

Those sentiments all ring true. How can anyone in their right mind even think about putting Deontay Wilder on the same card as Anthony Joshua and them not trading blows?

There are also question marks about the whole report, too. It’s a Frank Warren card, so even being linked to the event doesn’t make sense for Joshua.

Eddie Hearn [Joshua’s promoter] would never let Warren take the reigns regarding his most significant asset. So, at present, it looks like a non-starter.

Someone should have a whisper in the ears of those putting up the money and explain to them how boxing needs to work moving forward.

If the Middle East will carry the sport forward regarding purses, they need to insist on the best fights. If they don’t, this formula will never be sustainable long-term.

