Kenneth Sims Jr. working towards world title shot

As Kenneth “Bossman” Sims, Jr., closes out the 10th year of his professional career, he and his team remain focused on one thing – securing a world title shot. A former amateur standout, Sims’ professional career has certainly gone differently than he planned when he first turned professional in 2014.

The first half was tinged with unexpected challenges, including two losses and a draw. Yet his last loss was nearly five years ago, and Sims has reeled off seven straight wins since the 2018 defeat.

The 29-year-old barely recognizes the fighter he was during that time in his career. He has overcome health issues, bouts of inactivity, and with a team that truly believes in him and consistently brings out his best, Sims believe the sky is the limit for his future.

Sims’ most recent win showcased a whole new side of the seasoned pro. Fighting in his first 12-rounder, Sims went toe-to-toe with Batyr Akhmedov in a WBA title eliminator as the pair landed the most punches thrown in a fight in 2023 with a combined total of 640. Sims refused to back down, scoring a majority decision victory to keep his winning streak intact.

As the bout was a world title eliminator, Sims and his team hoped that a world title shot was next, but in the current world of boxing politics, that isn’t the case. He is currently ranked number two by the WBA and will be watching the Ismael Barroso vs. O’Hara Davies fight on December 2 with a keen eye.

Sims has shown multiple facets of his ever improving game over the past two years. He entered his last fight fresh off of two TKO victories in 2022 and wants to continue to impress pundits and fans alike as he stakes his case for his first world title shot. While he impatiently waits for his title opportunity, Sims and his coaches are working to improve in each and every outing.

“I’ve evolved all around as a fighter. I’ve gotten a lot smarter in the ring over the recent years and gained a lot of experience,” Sims said. “I think I’ve discovered my identity in the ring and that’s helped a lot with my confidence which may be one of the biggest changes. I’m a lot physically stronger than I used to be which came in to play in my last fight.”

Since renewing his career, Sims has consistently pursued big fights and big names to no avail, but he remains hopeful that a title shot in the stacked 140-pound division will come soon.

The Chicago native is currently in training camp in Las Vegas with Coach Kay Koroma in preparation for a December bout.