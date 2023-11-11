Claggett vs Madueno picked up for broadcast on ESPN+

Canadian junior welterweight contender Steve Claggett will fight the heavy-handed Miguel Madueno on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in the 10-round main event at Casino De Montreal.

The NABF and NABO titles will be on the line, as Calgary native Claggett seeks to extend his winning streak to eight.

In the 10-round co-feature, two-time middleweight world title challenger Steven Butler looks to get back on the winning track versus Iron Alvarez.

Promoted by Eye of the Tiger, Claggett-Madueno, Butler-Alvarez, and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Claggett (36-7-2, 25 KOs) is a 15-year pro, unbeaten since 2021, and 3-0 with two stoppages in 2023. He won the vacant NABF title in June with a third-round stoppage over former world champion Alberto Machado and defended that belt with a unanimous decision over Carlos Sanchez in September.

Madueno (30-1, 28 KOs) has won three straight fights by knockout since a decision defeat last November to former world champion Jezreel Corrales.

Montreal native Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) returns following a second-round KO loss to WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in May. Before the Janibek defeat, Butler had won four straight fights, all on Canadian soil. Alvarez (32-14-4, 21 KOs) is a 14-year pro coming off a unanimous decision over Damian Sosa (22-1 at the time).

IN OTHER STREAMING ACTION:

Imam Khataev (4-0, 4 KOs, Olympic Bronze Medalist) vs. Fernando Galvan (8-8-1, 2 KOs), 8 rounds, Light Heavyweight

Luis Santana (10-0, 4 KOs) vs. Cristian Bielma (19-6-2, 7 KOs), 8 rounds, Lightweight

Mehmet Unal (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez (10-10, 4 KOs), 8 rounds, Light Heavyweight

Wilkens Mathieu (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Grzegorz Mardyla (1-0-1, 1 KO), 6 rounds, Super Middleweight

Moreno Fendero (1-0) vs. Cristian Lopez Lozano (2-2), 4 rounds, Middleweight