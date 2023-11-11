‘Brain damaged, shot’ 50+ heavyweights fight on grotesque PPV

Two former heavyweight champions collide this weekend in Jamaica to considerable groans and shock from the boxing world.

James Toney, 55, and Donovan’ Razor” Ruddock, 59, trade blows on Pay Per View for no reason but money. The fact the pair will hit each other in the head at their age following grueling careers has brought former World Boxing News writer Dan Rafael to the fore.

“The completely shot brain damaged James Toney [age 55] and more shot Razor Ruddock [59] are grotesquely doing a six-round exhibition Saturday on a $30 Triller PPV [on FITE TV].

“One, somebody should be criminally prosecuted for allowing it. Two, if you’re buying it, you’re part of the problem,” said Rafael.

Heavyweight criticism of Toney vs Ruddock

Triller faces condemnation for staging the event alongside Red Ground Productions despite the event being for charity.

Ruddock’s former primary school, Red Ground District Primary School, will be one of the main beneficiaries of the proceeds of the fight.

“I wanted to do something for my school, community, and country. Returning to the ring for such a huge fight will bring attention and much-needed funds to a place I still consider home,” said Ruddock.

Some would argue that potentially putting himself in the hospital is not the way to go about it.

The bios selling the fight are particularly interesting. They read like both men are in their prime and ready to give fans an epic Fight of the Year contender.

Fighter bios

They read: “Donovan “Razor” Ruddock has undoubtedly established his legacy as one of his era’s most formidable and relentless heavyweights.

“The hard-punching Canadian top contender is most known for fearlessly challenging former undisputed Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson twice in 1991. Also, his terrifying knockouts of former WBA Heavyweight Champions Michael Dokes in 1990 and James “Bonecrusher” Smith in 1989.

“Through two decades of boxing, Ruddock achieved an honorable career of 47 professional fights with 40 wins, six losses, and one draw.”

[Toney] – “James “Lights Out” Toney is an American former professional boxer noted for his outstanding defense and smooth counter-punching from 1988 to 2017.

“He held world championships in three weight classes. They included the IBF and lineal middleweight titles from 1991 to 1993, the IBF super middleweight from 1993 to 1994, and the IBF cruiserweight in 2003.

“Toney is also revered for brazenly battling some of the sport’s giants. Roy Jones Jr., Evander Holyfield, and Mike McCallum are among them. He has earned a tribute to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame.”

Hopefully, they both come out unscathed despite not doing so in the first part of their careers.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

