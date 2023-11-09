Ryan Woolridge to fight in Walsall on Dec 1

Ryan Woolridge will box for the fourth and final time of the year on December 1st at the home of his beloved Walsall FC, Bescot Stadium.

The 23-year-old from Bloxwich took his tally as a professional to seven wins from seven when he comfortably outpointed Kristaps Zulgis 40-36 in Birmingham in October. The Bulgarian stepped in at the last minute after several other opponents fell away and he had regularly boxed a couple of weight divisions above Woolridge.

“He had all the ingredients to be tricky,” said Woolridge. “I had seen him box a few times before and knew he was heavy handed, but I stuck to my jab, keeping it in his face constantly and used my speed advantage. There were nerves as the preparation for this one was hard, I hadn’t been well and Errol (promoter Errol Johnson) had to work really hard to get me an opponent which I was grateful of even if it was only a four rounder”.

This fight will see the unbeaten southpaw back up to six rounds and importantly for the popular ticket seller this show will be in his hometown, his first bout here since 2021.

“It’s the best possible place for me to box, I love Walsall, the stadium is ten minutes from my house, all my supporters can get here easy, we won’t need coaches and it’s on a Friday night so will be better for those who buy a ticket as a lot will want to go out after. I have got a lot of great sponsors Taundry Doors, James Evans Financial Services, Direct Access, Smart Factory Solutions, High Home Improvements, Limitless and Plum Logo many of which are also from the town”.

With Woolridge getting closer to double digit wins, talk of ten rounders and title shots are starting to circulate however his team have a solid plan and they won’t be rushed.

“I only had twenty amateur fights, I did well but I know at this stage it is all about learning and gaining experience. I won’t overlook my next fight but ideally, I would want another couple and then take that step up when we are ready. Me and my coach Pete work really well together and we will know when the time is right.

“My year has gone as planned, three good wins with one more to come, hopefully I get a big turn out on the 1st and then look ahead to some big fights in 2024”.

Tickets for the show on December 1st at the Bescot Stadium are available now. priced £40 standard and £75 VIP ringside.