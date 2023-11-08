Golden Boy set Sanchez vs Santibanes for Dec 14

In the last scheduled fight of 2023, Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will close out the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino with an action-packed main event featuring local, Cathedral City native and WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino Titleholder Jose “Tito” Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) participating in a 10-round match against Phoenix, Arizona’s Walter Santibañes (12-2, 2 KOs).

The fight night is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Sanchez vs. Santibañes go on-sale Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 am PT and are priced at $65, $55, $45, and $35 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Hailing from Cathedral City, the undefeated Jose “Tito” Sanchez has been on the fast track to become a world champion. Trained by world renowned coach Joel Diaz in Indio, he was last seen in Puerto Rico securing the WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino title via third round technical knockout against Carlos Caraballo this past July 12.

“I would like to thank my promoter Miguel Cotto and Golden Boy promotions for another big opportunity that benefits my career. Honestly, it’s been a very long time since I’ve actually fought in my hometown, but I am thrilled,” said Jose “Tito” Sanchez. “It’s an honor to be fighting at Fantasy Springs Casino and a great way to end the year. Now, I’ve seen what my opponent Walter Santibañes does out in that ring, but I also hope he’s seen what I can bring to the table. From what I can tell now, it’s gonna be a great fight and I hope he’s ready for me.”

Walter Santibañes was last seen inside the ring in June, where he put on a dramatic performance and defeated the hometown fighter Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores. Accustomed to his underdog status, he will be looking to steal the crowd yet again against Sanchez.

“Thank you to Golden Boy for this opportunity,” said Walter Santibañes. “The last time I was in the B-corner as the main event, I walked out of the ring with an upset victory. I plan to do it again.”

More information on the undercard will be announced in the coming weeks.