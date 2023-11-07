Mike Tyson memorabilia goes under the hammer this fall

Mike Tyson memorabilia is among lots going under the hammer at Lelands auction’s 2023 Fall Classic Auction.

The largest and most significant collection of 19th-century baseball CDV’s ever presented at auction – featuring more than 40 hobby fresh individual portrait images of many of the game’s earliest stars – headlines the event, which runs through November 18. Additional auction centerpieces include an exceptional Babe Ruth single-signed baseball and a spectacular 1980-81 Terry Bradshaw Steelers game-worn, photo-matched jersey.

The CDVs originate from a remarkable and unprecedented find of early baseball photographs recently discovered in a 19th century photo album. Included in the album are team composite CDVs for seven of the nine founding members of the 1871 National Association – baseball’s first professional league – plus CDVs of the sport’s earliest stars such as Cap Anson, Jim O’Rourke, Dan Brouthers, Albert Spalding, A.J. Reach, Lipman Pike, Candy Cummings, and brothers George and Harry Wright.

The Babe Ruth single-signed baseball being offered here is graded NM-MT 8 overall by PSA. Fresh to the hobby and signed by the Great Bambino in blue fountain pen across the sweet spot, the ball originates from the personal collection of former Boston Braves catcher Phil Masi and has been consigned directly from a Masi family member. The ball was signed by Ruth when he visited the Braves spring training facility during the late 1940s.

The Terry Bradshaw 1980 Steelers game-worn jersey up for bid is photo-matched to a game on November 9, a preseason game and one undated image. The jersey is one of fewer than five photo-matched Bradshaw jerseys known to exist and comes with an LOA from the Steelers signed by Art Rooney Jr., the Steelers vice president. It also comes with a Resolution Photomatching LOA.

Among other auction highlights are a 1933 World Wide Gum #55 Lou Gehrig signed card, a 1933 Goudey near complete set minus Nap Lajoie, a 1955 Topps Baseball #50 Jackie Robinson PSA Mint 9, a 1956 Topps Baseball #33 Roberto Clemente Gray Back PSA Mint 9, an important Mickey Mantle 1961-63 Yankees game-used bat from his home run chase and MVP era (PSA GU 9), a Babe Ruth signed and inscribed 1934 tour of Japan original PSA Type I photograph, a 1968 Topps 3-D Baseball Roberto Clemente PSA NM-MT 8, and the only known Thurman Munson “MVP 1976” inscribed single-signed baseball

The auction also boasts a Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps #311 rookie card (SGC VG 3), a 1952 Bob Lemon Indians game-worn jersey photo-matched to his 20th win of the season (MEARS A10),

a 1992 Ken Griffey Jr. photo-matched Home Run Derby Mariners jersey, a 2022 Astros World Championship Ring, a 1954 Hank Aaron Major League debut original PSA Type I photograph, Mike Tyson’s 1986 fight-worn gloves vs. Reggie Gross, the protective rubber mouthpiece worn by Iron Mike during his Heavyweight Championship title defenses against James “Bonecrusher” Smith and Pinklon Thomas.

Also featured in the auction is Warren Moon’s photo-matched last career Houston Oilers game-worn jersey – from the AFC Divisional Championship Game on January 16, 1994 – as well as a one-of-a-kind Cassius Clay circa 1960 original photo used for his Rookie Exhibit Card (PSA Type 1), a Secretariat horseshoe nail from the legendary racehorse’s record-setting run at the 1973 Belmont Stakes, and a 1907 World Series Game 5 clincher full ticket.

Additional auction highlights include:

A Sandy Koufax game-worn Los Angeles Dodgers cap from his 1965 Cy Young and Triple Crown season

A 1995 Greg Maddux Braves World Series game-worn glove

Jack Morris’ 1992 Blue Jays World Series Trophy

A 1953 Topps Baseball #220 Satchel Paige Signed PSA EX 5 Auto 9 (Pop 1)

A Kenny Pickett 2022 Panini Prizm Black Rookie Auto 1/1 PSA 10

Ryan Succop’s Buccaneers Super Bowl LV photo-matched 52-yard field goal football, and

Pete Rose’s final MLB contract

