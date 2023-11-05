Raymond Muratalla moves to 19-0 with stoppage triumph

Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KOs) put the lightweight division on notice in tonight’s co-feature. The 26-year-old contender defended his regional lightweight titles with an eighth-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Mexican puncher Diego Torres (18-1, 17 KOs).

Muratalla took the center of the ring from the opening round. He worked off his front foot and stepped out of range to avoid any return fire. In the eighth, he landed a left hook that snapped Torres’ head and sent him to the canvas.

Torres rose to his feet, but he was deemed unable to continue by referee Celestino Ruiz at 1:45.

Raymond Muratalla

Muratalla said, “I’m here to put on a show. Every day I’m working hard to get these opportunities. And I’m showing out.

“We put in the hard work, and I’m here to take out these opponents. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I’m here to take whoever. Any champion. I hope my next fight is a title fight.”

Ajagba vs Goodall Results:

In a battle of standouts, Puerto Rican southpaw Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs) beat William Foster III (16-1, 10 KOs) via 10-round majority decision. Lebron had success early by landing from the outside, though Foster began to connect in rounds five and six. A left hook from Lebron stunted Foster’s momentum, and Lebron was able to get the better of the exchanges down the stretch. Scores: 95-95, 96-94, and 99-91.

Angel Rebollar (8-3, 3 KOs) tallied an upset unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Puerto Rican prospect Omar Rosario (11-1, 3 KOs). Rosario was on the hunt for the entire fight, but Rebollar was too elusive for Rosario to land any significant offense. Scores: 78-74 3x.

Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) authored a career-best victory tonight by stopping Luis Hernandez (23-4, 20 KOs) via fourth-round knockout. Hernandez was unrelenting in the opening rounds while Delgado bided his time. In round four, Delgado stunned Hernandez with a left uppercut before ending the fight with a flurry. Time of stoppage: 1:53.

Heavyweights: Brandon Moore (13-0, 8 KOs) made a successful Top Rank debut by vanquishing Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs) via eight-round unanimous decision. Moore floored Simms with a chopping right hand in round four, though Simms was able to survive. Scores: 80-71 3x.

Lightweights: Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) remained undefeated by toppling Jesus Vasquez Jr. (10-2, 2 KOs) via six-round unanimous decision. Sheehy controlled the fight behind a sturdy jab and counter right hands. Scores: 60-54 3x.

Junior Lightweights: Gabriel Garcia (10-0, 6 KOs) overwhelmed Joshua Montoya (6-4-2) with relentless pressure to notch a six-round unanimous decision victory. Scores: 60-54 and 59-55 2x.

Middleweights: Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) scored three knockdowns en route to a first-round knockout victory against Isaiah Wise (11-3-2, 6 KOs). Time of stoppage: 2:02.

Lightweights: Reno-born lightweight Christian Avalos (1-1-2) defeated Estevan Partida (1-2-1) via four-round majority decision. Scores: 38-38, 39-37 and 40-36.

