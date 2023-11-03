WBA heavyweight title scores big again on confusion scale

The WBA heavyweight title never fails to confuse the masses, as the regular and full versions polarize audiences.

Plenty of times in the past, the WBA’s decision to have two titles has made fans none-the-wiser about who holds what belts.

Adding to the ongoing struggle, Don King made a confusing statement this week as the promoter gears up for his 92nd birthday celebrations.

King, who stages an event this weekend, claimed former ‘regular’ champion Trevor Bryan could win back his old title.

WBA heavyweight title

“Another title fight will include quite a bit of controversy. Trevor Bryan will be attempting to recapture his once-held [WBA Heavyweight] title by going out there and winning.

“He will be taking on a young man in Cassius Chaney. This man’s name made me very interested as he shares the name with the man who brought me into the sport, Cassius Clay. Cassius Clay was a brave man who went to prison because he did not go to battle in a war he did not believe in.

“I have never seen Chaney fight, but his record speaks for itself, and he will be taking on The Dream, and someone will have a nightmare.”

What King meant to say was that Bryan would fight for the WBA Continental North America Heavyweight Championship. That’s nothing like the WBA regular.

Bryan vs Chaney

Bryan, who lost the title to Daniel Dubois via stoppage, aired his views on the fight.

“I am happy to be back on the stage with Don King. This is going to be a great show. Everyone is claiming to have the best fight, but myself and Cassius Chaney have a lot to prove.

“I believe we will take that title. I am a former champion, so I have a lot to prove still. Nothing against Chaney, but I need to go in there and take care of business.”

Chaney added: “I’m excited and mad at the same time. I want to say thank God for allowing me to be in this position. Thank you to Don for allowing me to be on this card.

“I am looking forward to this. Thank you to Trevor’s team for accepting this fight because I’ve been training constantly.

“My team and I have been patient and working hard. I am now in a good space. I’m looking forward to Saturday to put on a great show.”

