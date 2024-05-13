Skip to content
John Fury bleeds from headbutting ‘smallest Usyk team member’

John Fury headbutt Usyk
IFL TV / Ready to Fight
Tyson Fury’s father, John Fury, got into an altercation with a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team, causing himself to bleed in Saudi Arabia.

In a shocking action caught on video, Fury assaults one of the younger people in Usyk’s entourage. The man, named Stanislav Stepchuck, was okay as Fury walked away and nursed a cut on his forehead. Fury has since been condemned for the headbutt, which could have been a lot worse.

One fan called for a ban on the ex-fighter attending fight week or the Fury vs Usyk bout on Saturday night.

“John Fury is a disgrace and should not be allowed anywhere near a boxing event ever in his life. No smoke when guys his own size right there. Finds the smallest guy to headbutt.”

Another added: “John Fury did more damage to himself with that headbutt.”

Fury, who served time in prison while son Tyson embarked on his early boxing career, made headlines again for the wrong reasons. Whether authorities will now get involved remains to be seen.

Tyson and Usyk go head-to-head themselves this weekend in the first undisputed heavyweight title fight for 25 years. Fury holds the WBC title, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF versions.

With many more instances when both sides will interact on the horizon, security may have to be tightened considerably for the event. It’s only arrival day, and something avoidable has already gone down.

There is plenty of bad blood between the fighters without the teams fighting into the bargain. Saudi Arabian Chairman Turki Alalshikh may have to move to calm the situation before another storm erupts.

World Boxing News has reached out to Team Usyk for comment.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

