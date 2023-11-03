Omar Salcido Gamez vs Luis Coria streams Dec 1 on DAZN

Red Owl Boxing, which earlier this week unveiled a nine-event series that will begin Friday, Dec. 1, today announced that the hard-hitting Omar Salcido Gamez will face Luis Coria in the eight-round lightweight main event of BOX FEST VI.

The event streams live globally on DAZN in more than 200 territories and regions from the state-of-the-art “Owl’s Nest” in Houston. VIP experience packages and general admission tickets are now available at www.redowlboxing.com.

Gamez (17-1, 12 KOs) is looking to bounce-back following the first loss of his career against southpaw Jose Nunez in October. The 23-year-old notched four straight knockout victories, including two first-round finishes, prior to his U.S. debut against Nunez. In addition to his flashy early finishes, the native of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, who now resides in Lakeside, California, has gone eight or more rounds four times in his young career. The 135-pound Gamez is looking at his Red Owl Boxing debut as a moment of retribution that will catapult him to huge opportunities in boxing’s glamor division.

“I am excited and very thankful to get another opportunity in the United States,” said Salcido Gamez.”I am going to prepare at my best to put on a great show. Regardless of the result of my fight, the fans are going to be the winners on December 1.”

Coria (15-5, 7 KOs) is riding a three-fight win streak heading into this pivotal matchup against Gamez on Dec. 1 at the “Owl’s Nest.” Coria, 25, has faced several of the sport’s brightest prospects including world title challenger Robson Conceicao in 2020 on ESPN. In that fight, Coria dropped Conceicao en route to a razor-thin decision loss and remains the only professional fighter to send Conceicao to the canvas in his career. Fighting out of Parris, California, and trained by the world renowned Robert Garcia, the lightweight will look to upset Gamez in Houston.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and am thrilled to have the opportunity to main event this card in Houston,” said Coria. “We are going to put on a show for all the fans and I know my experience will pay off on December 1.”

BOX FEST VI will feature multiple attractions including rising prospects, gritty veterans and action-packed fights, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT. Subscribe at DAZN.com and download the app on any connected device.

“We are excited to have the Gamez vs. Coria lightweight fight as the main event on December 1 at the Owl’s Nest in Houston,” said Gabriel Fanous, President of Red Owl Boxing. “It is going to be a competitive main event in one of boxing’s hottest divisions and we expect it to deliver fireworks to viewers around the world on DAZN.”

Red Owl Boxing will deliver nine events from the “Owl’s Nest” in Houston beginning December 1 and continuing in 2024.

Red Owl Boxing owns and operates the state-of-the-art sports performance facility which features seating for more than 1,500 with a modern flare that includes VIP experiences and unique ringside seating. The “Owl’s Nest” is a full-service hospitality venue with high-end sound, lighting and screens for a premier in-arena experience. The venue is outfitted with cutting-edge production for seamless streaming and television presentations.