Infamous Mike Tyson street brawler backtracks on rematch offer

The man Mike Tyson punched out in the street remains a keen follower of his old nemesis 25 years on.

Mitch Green, a heavyweight contender in the 1980s, famously brawled with Tyson before receiving damages for his injuries. Two decades on, Green is now on social media airing his views.

On Halloween, Green posted an offer to rematch Tyson at 66 before retracting the ‘contract’ and deciding against leaving the evidence.

The first post read: “My dude Mike Tyson, come over to my crib tonight. I will dole out a full-size Snickers and a rematch contract for you, my brother.

“I will be wearing my Don King costume. Happy Halloween, Boxing World.”

Mitch Green backtracks on Mike Tyson rematch offer

Green changed it to read: “Mike, come by tonight, my brother. I am repping my Don King costume tonight. I’m also handing out full-size chocolate bars.”

Seemingly obsessed with mentioning Tyson, who appears in his bio and as his banner image, Green’s presence on the platform is only backed up by Zab Judah.

Of course, Green may not even be on socials. However, Judah’s response and subsequent following indicate that it could be Green.

As Tyson celebrated being part of Francis Ngannou’s most incredible night in Saudi Arabia, Green commented on that, too.

“This is why I love boxing. Francis made boxing better today. Came in an underdog and left the ring a champ. Mike Tyson, we had our issues. Mad respect for you, brother.

“You are as great a coach as you were a fighter.”

Those ‘issues’ Green speaks of are well documented. Tyson discussed the street fight in his Undisputed Truth memoir and on his HotBoxin Podcast.

Upon being pulled up by Green in Harlem in 1988, two years after beating him on points, Tyson said: “Now, Mitch, you must consider what you are doing. I do not think this course of action in the long run is advantageous for your health. You’ll remember I already vanquished you when we met in the ring. You need to proceed to the nearest exit immediately.”

Street brawl in 1988

“He [Green] started talking and saying, ‘What the f*** you doing in my hood?’ Then it was on from there. Right in the street [we fought]. Real quick.

“So, anyway, that’s just when I started punching him.

“I was drunk and didn’t realize that he was high on angel dust [PCP], so he wasn’t going to hit me back. I was throwing punches and crunching this guy.

“He was weaving and wobbling from side to side like he would fall, but he didn’t go down. So I did a Bruce Lee ‘Enter the Dragon’ roundhouse kick, and he went down.”

“[Green got] back up like Jason from ‘Friday the 13th’ and kick me in the balls. [I then used] “my signature punch, the right uppercut. Boom! Mitch flew into the air and came down like a ragdoll, right on his head.”

“And that’s when he was out [knocked out cold].

“I got scared because he didn’t move anymore when his head hit the concrete. That’s when I just ran and got in the car and thought, ‘Let’s get out of here.’

“I thought I killed him [and] I was so scared. I was so happy the next day in the papers they showed his eye [injury] because I knew he wasn’t dead then.”

Green sued Tyson despite ‘Iron’ Mike having to postpone a fight with Frank Bruno due to an injured hand. Green was awarded $45,000 for ‘pain and suffering.’

He had wanted $25 million for ‘alleged assault and battery’ – which was dismissed.

