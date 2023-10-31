Details revealed for Boxing Hall of Fame fundraiser auction

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is delighted to announce its upcoming fall fundraiser auction, taking place from November 1st to November 4th.

This is a unique opportunity for boxing enthusiasts to both show their support for the Hall of Fame and acquire outstanding boxing memorabilia.

The auction features a remarkable selection of items, including boxing gloves signed by legendary Hall of Famers such as Roberto Duran, Evander Holyfield, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Carl Froch. Additionally, there are magazines autographed by Bernard Hopkins, Alexis Arguello, and Riddick Bowe, among others. To view all 41 items up for auction, please visit www.ibhof.com.

Bidding officially commences on Wednesday, November 1st, at 7:00 am (PST) / 10:00 am (EST) and will conclude on Saturday, November 4th, at 12:00 pm (PST) / 3:00 pm (EST). To participate in the bidding process, kindly contact the Hall of Fame at (315) 697.7095. For real-time bid updates, you may call during the bidding period. Bidders must increase their offers by a minimum of $20 or more.

“The Hall of Fame is excited to offer boxing fans the chance to own a unique collectible while also supporting our mission to honor the great sport of boxing,” said Edward Brophy, Executive Director of the Hall of Fame. “We are deeply appreciative of the support from the boxing stars who generously signed these autographed items.”

Following the conclusion of the auction, the Hall of Fame will promptly notify the top bidders. The item(s) won will be shipped to the respective winners, who have the option to pay upon notification or within a 10-day grace period. A $10 postage fee will be added to the total cost.