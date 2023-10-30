Full card set for Walsh vs Villarreal at Madison Square Garden

Saturday morning at Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, CA, Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions hosted a huge contingent of local media with five fighters headed to Madison Square Garden for the highly anticipated Hollywood Fight Nights New York City debut on Thursday, November 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Among those training at the world-renowned gym included Fast Rising Irish Super Welterweight Star, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (8-0, 7 KOs), Lightweight Knockout Machine Cain Sandoval, (10-0, 10 KOs), Undefeated Light Heavyweight Powerhouse Umar Dzambekov (7-0, 5 KOs), Undefeated Welterweight Contender Gor Yeritsyan, (16-0, 14 KOs) and Undefeated Featherweight Contender Omar Trinidad, (13-0-1, 10 KOs).

Joining the fighters at the media workout were Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach, Trainer Marvin Somodio and Promoter Tom Loeffler.

Headlining in The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 9, Fast Rising Irish Super Welterweight Star, ‘King’ Callum Walsh, (8-0, 7 KOs), makes the second defense of his WBC US Silver Super Welterweight Title against Ismael ‘The Beast’ Villarreal, (13-1, 9 KOs) of Bronx, New York in a scheduled ten rounder.

Also, in the lightweight division, Knockout Machine Cain Sandoval, (10-0, 10 KOs), of Sacramento, CA faces Brooklyn’s Battle-Tested Wesley ‘El Bongocero’ Ferrer, (17-1-1, 8 KOs), in a scheduled eight-rounder.

Fighting in an eight-round light heavyweight battle, Undefeated Powerhouse Umar Dzambekov, (7-0, 5 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA clashes with Brooklyn, NY based, Hard-Hitting Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (13-2, 10 KOs).

Undefeated Welterweight Crusher Gor Yeritsyan, (16-0, 14 KOs), of Yerevan, Armenia, will battle Luis Alberto ‘Lucho’ Veron, (20-7-2, 9 KOs), of Buenos Aires, Argentina in an eight-round clash.

Popular undefeated featherweight contender Omar Trinidad, (13-0-1, 9 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA will face an opponent to be announced in an eight-round contest.

Advance tickets for the night of world class boxing priced at $205, $155, $105, $55, and $35 can be purchased online at www.msg.com or at the Madison Square Garden box office and via Ticketmaster locations. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Department at 888.609.7599.