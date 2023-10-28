Three candiates named for World Boxing inaugural Congress

USA Boxing announced the three members running for World Boxing office at next month’s inaugural Congress.

The candidates running include Tyson Lee, Dr. Armando Sanchez and Elise Seignolle.

“USA Boxing is proud to have three candidates running for leadership positions within World Boxing,” stated Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director.

“USA Boxing was the first National Federation (NF) to be approved by World Boxing and has worked side-by-side with our member NF as we focus on developing Olympic-style boxing from the grassroots, national, international and Olympic level. Elise, Tyson and Dr. Armando possess the perfect combination of skills to work collaboratively with other federations to develop Olympic-style boxing around the world as boxing continues to be part of the Olympic Games in LA 2028, Brisbane in 2032 and beyond.”

Lee, who is running for Vice President of the World Boxing Board of Directors, has served as the President of the USA Boxing Board of Directors since 2019 and was elected in 2021 as the Vice President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC). The U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate is also the Managing Member and Owner of Veteran Industries in Mobile, Ala.

Dr. Sanchez is running for the position of Chair of the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee. Sanchez has been a member with USA Boxing for the past 29 years and has represented as Chairperson for the Medical Committee for the past 10 years. Dr. Sanchez has been the Team or lead Physician for USA Boxing for many boxing events including Junior World Championships, World Cup of Boxing, Olympic Qualifier, Pan American Qualifier, Pan American Games, Tokyo Olympic Games, Continental Championships, as well as the African Games.

Seignolle, who is the Senior Finance Director at Campari America in New York City, brings over 20 years of finance leadership, as well as 10 years of boxing experience. She looks to become the first female president of an International Boxing Federation. Seignolle, who served as an Independent Director on the International Boxing Association Board from May 2022 to April 2023, has a background in financial modeling and analysis, global management reporting, and global budget variance analysis. She has also served as the Athlete Director on the New York Metro Local Boxing Committee, a Trustee and Treasurer on the USA Boxing Foundation Board of Directors, and an Independent Director and Treasurer on the USA Boxing Board of Directors.

World Boxing will be hosting its inaugural Congress at the Mainacarden Venue in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on Nov. 24-25. This year will be the first ever election when members will vote for positions such as, President, Vice President (VP) of World Boxing’s Executive Board.