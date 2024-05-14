Lucas Bahdi faces Juan Carrasco on June 1 in Niagara Falls

Top-ranked lightweight contender “Prince” Lucas Bahdi is on a mission to bring a world title to his hometown of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. That quest continues on June 1 at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre when he battles fellow world-ranked 135-pounder Juan Javier Carrasco, headlining an event aired live on DAZN globally, and in Argentina on TYC Sports.

Bahdi (15-0, 13 KOs) has separated himself from the pack in the Canadian boxing scene, emerging as one of the country’s true title hopefuls. A three-time national amateur champion, Bahdi has developed a reputation not just as a skillful technician, but as a true power puncher. Two fights ago, Bahdi entered the world rankings with a bloody stoppage victory over Jesus Amparan in his first appearance on DAZN. In his most recent outing, he knocked out Eliot Chavez in five rounds in Montreal, Quebec.

Over the last year or so, Bahdi has called out notable names such as former WBA 140-pound titleholder Rolly Romero, but his vision may be even more focused. Now ranked No. 12 by the IBF, ahead of names such as Andy Cruz and Angel Fierro, Bahdi finds himself in an IBF title picture that is becoming clearer by the week. On the same night he headlines in his hometown once again, Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos will fight for the vacant IBF title, giving Bahdi an obvious target down the road.

“Lucas Bahdi isn’t just Canada’s potential next world champion, he’s already one of the most marketable fighters in the country,” said promoter Lee Baxter. “There’s a reason he can headline in Niagara Falls, and there’s a reason the television cameras are starting to follow him. Lucas has the potential to bring not just gold back to Canada, but some truly massive events along with it.”

The 30-year old will battle Argentina’s Carrasco (20-1, 12 KOs), who is on a seven-year undefeated run after suffering the only loss of his career in 2017. Carrasco has enjoyed dominant run as the South American lightweight champion—in fact, all four of his defenses of the title have not gone the distance. As a result, he finds himself ranked No. 10 in the star-studded IBF rankings. With a wealth of experience fighting in 10 rounders, and additional pro-style experience battling the top amateurs in the world such as Arlen Lopez in the World Series of Boxing, Carrasco looks to spoil the Prince’s homecoming and the future plans that come with it.

“This is a legitimate Top-15 lightweight battle,” said Baxter. “This isn’t a situation where the hometown fighter has a cherry-picked opponent to make him look good. This is a fight against a Top-10 ranked opponent to see who takes the next step to mingle with the elite at the top of the division.”

In the co-feature, world-rated bantamweight Amanda Galle (9-0-1, 1 KO) will be back in action for the first time since capturing the IBO bantamweight title in December of last year. Galle dominated Niorkis Carreno to capture the title, and now is targeting the division’s top names, such as Dina Thorslund and Miyo Yoshida.

In the men’s super lightweight division, Steven Wilcox (10-1-1, 2 KOs) will be in action, looking to build back from his close decision defeat against world ranked Mathieu Germain for the IBF Inter-continental belt. Steven believes this will be his do or die moment to get back into contention.

The event was originally scheduled for May 11, however, ongoing issues regarding Canadian visas for foreign athletes plagued the organization of the event, as it has for promoters across the country.

“We wanted to be fair to all fighters involved, without the threat of clerical decisions cancelling a bout at the last minute, and decided that June 1 was the best date to ensure that everything was cleared and in order well in advance,” said promoter Lee Baxter. “There are new hurdles when it comes to putting on an international caliber boxing event in Canada, but we have the experience and reputation to still be able to bring the top-level fights fans want to this country.”

Live action will begin at 9 PM ET on DAZN globally and TYC Sports in Argentina.