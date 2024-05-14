Juan Estrada questions Bam’s best win, ability at super flyweight

Juan Estrada is unsure how Jesse Rodriguez will react to a significant elevation in class when the pair collide on June 29 in Arizona.

The two champions battle it out at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, knowing victory lands them in the Pound for Pound Top Ten. Estrada believes he has the better pedigree as he aims to retain the WBC super flyweight crown.

Estrada watched back in December as “Bam” scored a career-best win at flyweight against Sunny Edwards. The Mexican superstar sees the move up in weight and class being too much for his opponent.

“I’ve been speaking about this fight and about my career with my promoter, Juan [Hernandez]. We did have other options for fights. [Kazuto] Ioka, the Japanese fighter, to go and face and unify. But we really wanted to fight against Bam because we believe it is a great fight. He was also a champion in the lower-weight division, so I thought it would be a great test for us to go in there. Also, it’s a great fight for the fans to enjoy, too,” said Estrada.

“I think Bam is a good fighter, but you have to say that. But I think if you look at his best victories like [Carlos] Cuadras, [Srisaket Sor] Rungvisai, those guys were on the way out. The only good victory that he’s had was the Sunny Edwards fight, for which I was present. That was at a lower weight, and we’ll have to see what he’s like up here fighting against me at this higher weight class because I think that will be the difference on the night.

“Let’s see what happens on June 29 because I also come into this with a winning mentality and the mentality of winning this fight convincingly. If it is by KO, then even better.”

Estrada added what people can expect next month: “It’s going to be a wonderful fight, which people coming here can expect. I’m coming in with a winning mentality, wanting to defend my title and go on to have even bigger fights in the future.

“Don’t rule out this being a wonderful fight and a wonderful show. But what is also really important is that we both come out of this ring safe and sound.”

