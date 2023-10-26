Vargas vs Rosa live streaming details for Rockin’ Fights 45

Swerve TV, a category-leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel operator, and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing, the longest running New York based professional boxing promotion company, announced today that they will televise live the 45th edition of Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on Saturday, October 28th, featuring a WBA Continental USA Championship doubleheader on Swerve Combat.

On more than 20 platforms, Swerve Combat will make Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” 45 available free to virtually every internet-connected TV in the United States.

The WBA Continental USA Championship doubleheader main event features Long Island’s undefeated super lightweight fan favorite, Alex “El Toro” Vargas (13-0 5KO’s, Bellport, NY) vs Julio “El Pantera” Rosa (8-3 4 KO’s, Orlando, FL) in an 8 round championship super lightweight main event.

In the 8 round championship super welterweight co-feature, Wendy “Haitian Fire” Toussaint (14-2 6 KO’s, Huntington, NY) will battle Jermone “Quadruple J” Jones (7-1 6 KO’s, Phoenix, AZ) in what could be a barn burner battle for the super welterweight title.

The sold-out event, which features a thrilling undercard as well is promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing and held at Long Island’s historic Paramount, the #1 Pollstar club venue in the world. The show will begin at 7:30 pm eastern on Saturday, October 28.

“The atmosphere inside of The Paramount during a “Rockin’ Fights” is unlike anything else in boxing. The thrilling action can be felt in every seat in the house, and it deserves to be shared with a large home audience. We are delighted to partner with Swerve Combat to televise this multi-title event live and free to all nationwide,” said Joe DeGuardia, CEO of Star Boxing.

“Boxing is attracting fans at a higher rate in the U.S. than any other sport while also capturing a younger fan base. We are grateful to Joe and Star Boxing for helping us achieve our goal to make live boxing available without paywalls to everyone,” said Steve Shannon, CEO of Swerve TV.

Swerve Combat has seen tremendous growth more than doubling viewership so far in 2023 as a result of increased delivery of combat competitions during the past year and is committed to delivering more free, live combat competitions as its FAST audience grows.