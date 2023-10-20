Lawal vs Chamberlain: Cruiserweights hit the scales in London

Tomorrow night’s British Cruiserweight Championship and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Championship bout between defending champion Mikael Lawal and challenger Isaac Chamberlain is officially on as both fighters made weight at today’s pre-fight weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s BOXXER event at York Hall.

Saturday night’s event airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and is available live and on demand on NBC Sports streaming platform Peacock in the USA.

Commonwealth super-welterweight champion Louis Greene also made weight to make his bout with challenger Sam Gilley official, as did Karriss Artingstall, Vanessa Bradford, Michael Hennessy Jr and Joe Laws.

Lawal and Chamberlain top the bill in York Hall following the postponement of the world title final eliminator showdown between Josha Buatsi and Dan Azeez due to an injury sustained by Azeez in his final training session this week.

Tickets for the postponed Buatsi v Azeez bout at The O2 will automatically remain valid for the newly rescheduled date, which will be communicated soon. A full refund is available to all ticket holders via their original ticket provider.

Tickets for York Hall on Saturday are now on general sale from £35. General sale is on a first come first served basis and expected to sell out today.

This Saturday’s broadcast begins at 7.30pm on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Showcase.

The full weigh-in results are as follows:

12 x 3 mins – British & vacant Commonwealth Cruiserweight Championship

@ 14st 4lbs (200 lbs) (90.72 kgs)

MIKAEL LAWAL (14st 2lbs) vs. ISAAC CHAMBERLAIN (14st 3lbs)

(Shepherd’s Bush) (Brixton)

12 x 3 mins – Commonwealth Super Welterweight Championship & British Super Welterweight Final eliminator @ 11st (154 lbs) (69.85 kgs)

LOUIS GREENE (10st 12lbs) vs. SAM GILLEY (11st)

(Strood). (Walthamstow)

8 x 3 mins – Super Welterweight contest @ 11st 11lbs (165 lbs) (74.84 kgs)

MICHAEL HENNESSY JR (11st 10lbs ) vs. JOE LAWS (11st 11lbs)

(Sevenoaks). (Benwell)

8 x 2 mins – Featherweight contest @ 9st (126 lbs) (57.15 kgs)

KARRISS ARTINGSTALL (9st) vs. VANESSA BRADFORD (8st 13 lbs)

(Macclesfield). (Canada)

First fight: 19:30