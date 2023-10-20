Crawford vs Spence rematch in doubt due to Showtime collapse

The Crawford vs Spence rematch is in doubt following the collapse of broadcasters Showtime, World Boxing News has learned.

Showtime Pay-Per-View was due to pick up the second fight as part of a contract between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford defeated Spence in July via a spectacular performance. The win finally earned the former undisputed super lightweight champion the Pound for Pound top spot.

The stoppage also saw “Bud” win a second-weight four-belt crown to cement his legacy.

Is the Crawford vs Spence rematch happening?

Despite the manner of his loss, Spence invoked the immediate return portion of the terms. This stopped Crawford from pursuing battles with Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Spence hoped to get some information from Showtime about when they could broadcast the rematch. It was due to take place in Las Vegas in early 2024.

However, Showtime announced that 2023 would be the network’s final year in the sport, leaving the second Crawford installment in a crisis.

Airing his frustration, Crawford then had a set-to with Oscar De La Hoya over the decision by Showtime to close and not fulfill any further SHO PPV promises.

“I salute Showtime for their near-40-year commitment to the sport that I love,” De La Hoya said.

“I am hopeful that we promoters can use this unfortunate situation to put our differences aside. Start working together more often to help make more of the bigger fights and grow our sport.”

Crawford responded: “Respectfully, Oscar De La Hoya, if the boxers aren’t at the table, it isn’t going to work.”

Showtime problem

De La Hoya fired back: “Respectfully, I disagree. Fighters should hire smart, competent representatives who will look out for their client’s best interests.

“Fighters should worry about the small window of opportunity they have to fight as many times as they can in their short careers.”

Bud replied: “This is exactly the point. I say we need boxers at the table, and Oscar says sit down and shut up.

“Do you really think we better if you all keep running things? You don’t get it. We need to do things differently, like other sports.

“We have the power, and you all can’t keep us from using it.”

That kind of thought process from Crawford sheds further light on why he left Top Rank. Constantly being under the guidance of a promoter’s interests can be stifling for a boxer.

Therefore, it’s not only the networks that face a new dawn. Promoters will have to figure out their role when the boxers hold the power at the top of the sport.

What happens next for the Crawford vs Spence rematch will hinge on the latter’s promoter, Al Haymon, finding a new TV home.

