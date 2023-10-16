“Pandemonium at the Palladium 2” heads for Dec 9th

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) has announced its return to Worcester (MA), closing out 2023 with arguably its best top-to-bottom card ever, “Pandemonium at the Palladium 2”, on Friday night, December 9th at The Palladium.

GCP has partnered with Project New Hope, a Worcester-based charity that supports veterans and their families. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Project New Hope, which provides basic needs, retreats providing healing opportunities, and its assistance program helps to “connect the dots” for those struggling to navigate current government systems.

Undefeated Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (12-0, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (7-0-1, 5 KOs) will throw down in the 10-round main event for the vacant Junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Welterweight Championship. Whitley, of Holyoke (MA), is the reigning Massachusetts and USBF Atlantic Welterweight Champion, while Larson, of Salem (MA), represents the toughest test of Whitley’s young career.

Undefeated IBA Americas Super Middleweight Champion Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (9-0, 7 KOs) will put his unblemished pro record on the line against an opponent to be determined for the 10-round co-featured event. Sumpter, fighting out of Pittsfield (MA), is one of the hottest prospects in the Northeast, coming off an impressive performance against previously unbeaten James “Pitbull” Perkins (12-0-1, 9 KOs) by way of an eight-round majority decision in the main event this past August at The Palladium.

“Pandemonium at the Palladium 2” will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

Also scheduled to be in action are a pair of Worcester fighters, light heavyweight Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (21-1-3, 12 KOs) and super middleweight Khiary “TooSharp” Gray Pitts ((17-6, 13 KO). Ball is a former New England Middleweight and WBC USA Super Middleweight Champion. Pitts will be in his first fight in two years.

“The Palladium has been a hotbed of boxing in Massachusetts over the last couple of years,” GCP president Chris Traietti said. “There has been an insurgence of quality shows and Granite Chin is looking to be a part of it. On December 9th, we are going to deliver the biggest show we have ever done! Champions are going to be crowned and future stars are going to get noticed.”

Card subject to change.

Tickets are on sale and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.