BOXXER agrees US TV deal with NBC and Peacock

BOXXER, the fastest growing boxing promotional company in the UK, and NBC Sports have today announced a landmark media rights partnership that will bring the biggest events and brightest stars in boxing to U.S. audiences.

The bouts will stream LIVE exclusively on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock with select events airing on NBC.

Founded by the UK’s youngest licensed promoter Ben Shalom, BOXXER is a next generation professional boxing promoter focused on bringing inclusivity, innovation, and entertainment to one of the oldest sports in the world.

Home to world champions, Olympic gold medallists and some of the sport’s most exciting contenders, BOXXER have broken a host of viewership records in the UK and Ireland while delivering unmissable events featuring sold-out arenas and stadia, and boxing’s biggest names going head-to-head.

BOXXER events air live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, after the leading UK sports broadcaster signed BOXXER as its exclusive British provider of boxing content in a landmark deal in 2021.

The new partnership between BOXXER and NBC Sports will create a powerful extension to BOXXER’s and Sky Sports’ existing collaboration and provide trans-Atlantic distribution of Sky Sports’ world class production.

The deal will see BOXXER fight nights added to NBC Sports’ portfolio of premium sport programming, which includes the Olympic Games, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf and much more.

Together BOXXER and NBC Sports will build a boxing product for Peacock subscribers to enjoy with the ultimate goal to bring BOXXER events to the USA.

The action begins on Saturday, October 21 LIVE from The O2 in London when #1 and #2 world ranked light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put a decade long friendship aside to battle for bragging rights and a shot at the WBA World Title live on Peacock.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted to announce this landmark partnership with NBC Sports, in what is a major moment for the company, allowing audiences across the USA to watch our stars in action throughout the year. NBC Sports reaches millions of fans every day, providing an incredible platform Stateside for BOXXER and our elite roster. We look forward to kickstarting the partnership with a huge show on 21st October, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put it all on the line at The O2 in London.”

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler and Larry Holmes.

“We’re excited to bring boxing back to NBC Sports and, with the sport’s debut on Peacock, begin a new chapter in NBC Sports’ storied boxing history,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.