Exclusive: 400lber dropped Deontay Wilder – ‘I made good contact!’

Deontay Wilder was put down by a 400lb beast who informed World Boxing News that he made ‘good contact’ with a punch.

However, Wilder being dropped by a behemoth of an opponent remains a sore topic after WBN posted the footage.

The former WBC heavyweight champion has another video of a possible knockdown earlier in his career. Wilder was down when facing Harry Sconiers in 2010, another subject covered vastly by WBN.

The clip in existence is debatable. Wilder went down against Sconiers – but his team at the time – Golden Boy buried the video.

Three months before Sconiers, YouTube material posted in 2010 shows ‘The Bronze Bomber’ facing man-mountain Dustin Nichols.

Many detractors of Wilder are calling a first-round blow landed by Nichols at Club Palace in Hattiesburg worthy of a genuine count.

Wilder felled by 400lber

Wilder flew back onto the ropes, although referee Keith Hughes had no hesitation in calling it a slip. This time around, the film of the incident is readily available, meaning it’s a judge-for-yourself situation.

Eventually, Nichols – who weighed 398 pounds and wasn’t very mobile – decided to stay on his stool at the end of three minutes with Wilder.

Nichols has since spoken exclusively to World Boxing News regarding the incident.

“Well, you be the judge of that. The knockdown is on YouTube. Anybody can see it. I believe I made good contact, and he fell into the ropes. But you tell me!

“All I remember is that being in the ring with a future heavyweight champ was great. He was a nice man. He and his trainer, Jay Deas, both were great to me.”

The “Big Worm” explained how the stoppage came about at the end of the first three-minute session: “I had a small cut over my left eye. The doctor stopped it for that.”

After speaking with Nichols, there’s a clear picture being painted. Wilder may have been more fragile than first thought when Oscar De La Hoya promoted it.

Which fighters have dropped Deontay Wilder?

Wilder has now hit the canvas many times during his career. Down twice in 2010, if you believe the theorists. Wilder also got wobbled by David Haye during a European sparring trip.

Wladimir Klitschko then put him down during the same 2012 tour. Nevertheless, Wilder learned something from his mistakes. He came back stronger to claim the WBC crown in 2015.

After a five-year reign and double-figure title defenses, the soon-to-be 38-year-old is a much different animal now.

He waits for the opportunity, even if down on the cards. Wilder knows he can end a fight in an instant. The tactic has worked superbly well for eight years.

It worked again versus Robert Helenius on October 15 last year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Helenius was blasted out in the first round with a trademark right hand from the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native. With the win, Wilder moved to 43 wins with 42 KOs.

But judging by the old footage, sparring tales, and video burials, many could have predicted what Tyson Fury then did over two epic fights.

Deontay Wilder undoubtedly has a legacy to fall back on whether he gets another crack at the world championship or not. But he needs to secure another big fight before retirement.

