Umar Dzambekov vs Frederic Julan on Walsh vs Villarreal card

Undefeated Light Heavyweight Powerhouse Umar Dzambekov, (7-0, 5 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA will battle Brooklyn, NY based, Hard-Hitting Frederic ‘The French Revolution’ Julan, (13-2, 10 KOs), in a scheduled eight round bout on the undercard to the ‘King’ Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villarreal title fight set for Thursday, November 9 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Said promoter Tom Loeffler, “Bringing Hollywood Fight Nights to Madison Square Garden has gotten a tremendous reaction. Now adding another great matchup; Umar Dzambekov versus Frederic Julan demonstrates to boxing fans the quality of the show we are promoting on November 9.”

“We are excited to bring the first boxing show on UFC FIGHT PASS to Madison Square Garden, especially during one of the biggest UFC fight weeks ever.”

Stated Austrian native Umar Dzambekov, “it‘s every boxer‘s dream to fight at Madison Square Garden and I‘m already doing that in my 8th professional fight. With each fight I‘m getting closer to my goal and I can‘t wait for November 9 to shine on UFC FIGHT PASS, it’s another big step in my career.”

About the outstanding matchup, the Paris, France born Frederic Julan said, ”I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to fight at Madison Square Garden for the second time in less than a year. For a fighter, there’s nothing like it. I can’t wait to put on a great show at The Mecca of Boxing on November 9.”

Since turning professional in July of 2017, the 25-year-old, southpaw Dzambekov has demonstrated tremendous power in addition to his ability to quickly cut off the ring against his opponents. Now training under the guidance of Marvin Somodio and Pepe Reilly at the famed Wild Card Boxing Gym in Los Angeles, CA, he has proven to be a can’t miss action fighter at Hollywood Fight Nights events in Southern California.

Fighting on November 9 for the sixth time in 2023, Dzambekov debuts at Madison Square Garden following a first-round knockout of David Zegarra on August 26, 2023.

Highly touted Julan enters the ring on November 9 looking to stay in the win column after defeating Decarlo Perez on February 23, 2023 over eight rounds at Sony Hall in Manhattan. Fighting on December 10, 2022 at Madison Square Garden, Julan battled popular Irishman Joe Ward losing a hotly contested eight-round decision.

Presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, tickets for the night of world class boxing priced at $205, $155, $55, and $35 can be purchased online at www.msg.com or at the Madison Square Garden box office and via Ticketmaster locations. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Department at 888.609.7599.