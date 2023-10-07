Jim Lampley confirms comeback run will continue with new assignment

Last week, in Las Vegas, Nevada, legendary boxing journalist and blow-by-blow announcer Jim Lampley enjoyed an extraordinary boxing homecoming, as fans, fighters, and media celebrated the end of his nearly five-year absence from the sport he loves most and is most closely associated.

Lampley was in Las Vegas working Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez – Jermell Charlo World Super Middleweight Championship and to cover its fight week for PPV.COM. It was his first fight since Dec. 8, 2018, when HBO ended its boxing tenure.

In addition to co-hosting a viewer chat from his front row media section seat at T-Mobile Arena, which ran exclusively on PPV.COM’s live stream of Canelo vs. Charlo, Lampley also provided fight week reports, on-site commentary, and original content for PPV.COM’s website and social media platforms.

Beyond his work for PPV.COM, Lampley enjoyed mingling with hundreds of fans, accommodating their requests for photos, autographs and conversation about Saturday’s battle between Canelo and Charlo.

Lampley was also a daily fixture in the media center where he made himself available for interviews to dozens of media outlets from the U.S. and abroad.

“What was new about returning from four-plus years in an alternate universe? Not much, other than the new media entity PPV.COM and the opportunity it creates for fans to share — in real time — in the flow of commentary on the event,” Lampley said.

“What was the same as ever? A lot, including inexplicable official scoring on one undercard fight and the predictable dominance of a historically great fighter in the main event. I look forward to the next PPV.COM assignment.”

Dale Hopkins, President and CEO of iNDEMAND and PPV.COM, noted, “Jim is a gift, plain and simple. PPV.COM, our users/viewers are the beneficiaries of that gift. No one is better than Jim. The response has been overwhelming. We couldn’t be happier.”