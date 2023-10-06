Mayweather Gym’s Avious Griffin ready to make his mark

Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin (13-0, 12 KOs), the undefeated welterweight sensation, is poised to stake his claim as the most electrifying prospect in the world of boxing.

Originally hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Griffin, who stands 6′ 0″ tall, has now found his training home at the renowned Mayweather Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.

Following his intense sparring sessions with some of the world’s finest welterweights who frequent the rugged gyms of Las Vegas, Griffin’s reputation in the boxing world is making waves. He is steadily earning recognition as one of the most devastating punchers in the sport.

“I’m ready to elevate, my time is now, and I’m going to show the world I’m boxing’s best-kept secret,” said Griffin, a rangy 29-year-old power puncher. “God has blessed me with explosive KO power, and my relentless work ethic is second to none. With everything that has happened to me, I believe I’m indestructible and the world will soon witness.”

Griffin’s story transcends the realm of boxing. At a critical juncture in his life, he found himself unjustly accused of murder, enduring an agonizing 11-month incarceration. During this trying period, while facing life in prison, he witnessed precious moments of his promising career slipping away, yet his commitment to his dream of becoming a world champion remained resolute. Behind bars, Griffin shared his boxing aspirations with fellow inmates, often met with laughter and skepticism.

Throughout his confinement, he visualized himself training at the Mayweather Boxing Gym. Upon his long-awaited release, Griffin wasted no time as he jumped into a car and headed straight to Las Vegas to pursue his dream. His self-belief is unparalleled among his peers, and his journey serves as an immensely inspirational testament to the power of determination and resilience.

“When I got locked up for something I had nothing to do with, I had to dig deep in my soul, it made me appreciate all the hard work I put into my boxing career, and I vowed to never take anything for granted,” continued Griffin, who is a promotional free agent. “I’m grateful to be out here in Vegas following my dream.”

Avious Griffin receives coaching from the seasoned boxing trainer Bullet, known for his remarkable track record in nurturing some of the sport’s most illustrious talents. Bullet has warmly embraced Griffin, and their collaboration is proving to be a harmonious and productive partnership.

Long before his professional career, Avious Griffin’s boxing journey began at age 8. He boasts an extensive amateur pedigree, having fought in over 160 amateur bouts, winning numerous national championships as a teenager. This foundation laid the groundwork for his future success.

His exceptional growth and development as a fighter have not gone unnoticed, as he is now proudly represented and managed by CTB Athletics, a management company led by the well-respected Brandon Stump.

“I signed Avious when he first arrived in Vegas and built my company around him,” stated Stump. “He’s a natural born leader and people just want to follow him. He’s got a story to tell that goes beyond boxing and he will inspire millions of people around the world. Avious has lightning in his fists and I believe he has the potential to be the next superstar in the welterweight division.”

Behind Avious Griffin’s rise to prominence is a deeply personal story of loss and resilience. His father, Alvin Griffin, tragically passed away when a blood vessel burst in his brain, forever altering the course of young Avious’ life. In a heart-wrenching moment, Avious frantically rushed his father to the hospital, but destiny had other plans. It is within the memory of his father’s legacy that Avious draws his strength, determination, and the desire to prove himself as the true underdog of boxing.

“My dad’s goals and dreams he wanted for me made him smile and happy,” concluded Griffin. “With me continuing my boxing journey makes me feel like I’m still making him proud, and that inspires me. I fell in love with traveling and meeting folks when my dad would take me to tournaments. I soon realized I could do this, and the sport of boxing grew on me more and more. Now that I’m a grown man, I’m ready to take the boxing world by storm.”

Avious “Tha Underdog” Griffin’s journey from incarceration to the Mayweather gym in Las Vegas is a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity and emerge stronger than ever. His immense KO power has captivated those in the Las Vegas boxing scene. Avious Griffin is a name to remember, a rising star with a remarkable story, and the future of the welterweight division.