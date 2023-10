Mould and McDonagh make weight ahead of Friday battle

The official weigh-in for GBM Sports ‘Clash On The Court’ event took place earlier today at Sheffield United’s stadium ahead of tomorrow night’s show to be held at the Park Community Arena in Sheffield.

Doncaster’s Reece Mould’s headlines the card with the first defence of his WBA Continental Lightweight Championship against Kent challenger Martin McDonagh.

Chief support features Newark’s Emma Dolan defending her Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Championship against Worksop’s Nicola Hopewell in an East Midlands derby showdown.

Also on the card will be a host of up-and-coming talents: Naphtali Nembhard, Nohmaan Hussain, Faraqat Ali, Red Johnson, Joe Hayden, Sam O’Mason, Adam Mohammed, Liam Cameron and Declan Cairns.

WBA Continental Europe Lightweight Championship

12 X 3 Minute Rounds at 135lb

Reece Mould 134.4lb vs. Martin McDonagh 135lb

Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Championship

10 X 2 Minute Rounds at 115lb

Emma Dolan 113.8lb vs. Nicola Hopewell 113.4lb

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Naphtali Nembhard 164lb vs. Vasif Mamedov 169lb

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Featherweight Contest

Faraqat Ali 134lb vs. Christian Lopes Flores 138lb

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

Sam O’Mason 151lb vs. Jake Smith 149lb

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

Declan Cairns 151lb vs. Rustem Fatkhullin 147lb

Joe Hayden-MJ Hall, Nohmaan Hussain-Caine Singh, Liam Cameron-Robbie Connor, Red Johnson (171lb)-Ben Thomas will all weigh-in tomorrow.