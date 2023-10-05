Emiliano Fernando Vargas added to Shakur Stevenson bill

Undefeated prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas is set to return in a six-round special attraction on Thursday, Nov. 16, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 19-year-old Vargas, the son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, will make his sixth appearance of the year in a lightweight fight against fellow unbeaten Cristian Olivares. Vargas-Olivares and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

The ESPN-televised doubleheader (10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT) is headlined by the vacant WBC lightweight world title showdown between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos and the WBO junior lightweight world title battle between Emanuel Navarrete and Robson Conceição.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Sampson Boxing, tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. PT via AXS.com.

Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) made his pro debut last May and has racked up six victories after signing with Top Rank later that year. After decisioning Francisco Duque in February, “El General” secured three consecutive second-round stoppage wins, including a body shot knockout against Rafael Jasso in May at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In his last fight, he obliterated Alejandro Guardado via third-round TKO. Olivares (10-0, 5 KOs) heads into his stiffest challenge following a unanimous decision victory against Franco Facundo Huanque in January.

Vargas said, “Las Vegas is my hometown, and I can’t wait to fight on such a loaded card. This is going to be a huge sports week in Las Vegas, and I am honored to be part of it. I want to be Prospect of the Year, and I’m going to make a statement on November 16.”