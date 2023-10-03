talkSPORT Boxing to livestream Reece Mould vs Martin McDonagh

talkSPORT Boxing To Livestream Reece Mould’s Title Defence Against Martin McDonagh This Friday Night.

Super Sheffield Fight Card Featuring Two Championship Titles Plus Huge Undercard Live And Free On Dedicated talkSPORT Boxing You Tube Channel

Mould v McDonagh Domestic Settler, Commonwealth Super-Fly Fiery Showdown between Emma Dolan and Nicola Hopewell plus rising stars

Sheffield, England – 3 October 2023 – GBM Sports today announced that talkSPORT will exclusively Livestream the huge Sheffield fight card ‘Clash On The Court’, headlined by Reece Mould’s Championship Title defence, this Friday (6 October) LIVE and FREE on its dedicated YouTube channel talkSPORT Boxing.

The livestream commences at 1815hrs and will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@talkSPORTBoxing and will cover the whole action-packed evening featuring two Championship title fights and raft of rising domestic prospects.

Exciting Doncaster star Mould makes the first defence of his WBA Continental Lightweight Championship against the tough Kent challenger Martin McDonagh in a potential thriller. Chief support sees a fiery East Midlands derby showdown between Newark’s Emma Dolan who defends Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Championship against Worksop’s Nicola Hopewell. A bumper undercard features a host of up-and-coming talents: Naphtali Nembhard, Nohmaan Hussain, Faraqat Ali, Red Johnson, Joe Hayden, Sam O’Mason, Adam Mohammed and Liam Cameron.

The show takes centre stage at the stunning, brand new, Park Community Arena, the new home of the Sheffield Sharks and Hatters (basketball), as the doors officially open to host GBM Sports’ Championship Boxing as the inaugural event at the venue.

This is the sixth sold-out event staged by GBM Sports – Britain’s fastest growing boxing promotions company – and by far the biggest and best fight card yet, as they continue to expand at a relentless pace.

Izzy Asif, CEO of GBM Sports, said, “To partner with talkSPORT this Friday who will livestream the show on it’s dedicated YouTube channel is absolutely huge for the event, boxers and for the GBM Sports brand. We’re thrilled to link up with talkSPORT, the world’s biggest sports radio station, and to have the event live-streamed to it’s enormous subscriber base on YouTube. It’s the biggest night in GBM Sports’ history and demonstrates how far we have come in a short space of time and we’ve only just started.”

Jamie Sanderson, talkSPORT’s Director of Video & Social Media, said, “We’re delighted to partner with GBM Sports to bring this huge clash from Sheffield to our boxing-mad audience on YouTube. talkSPORT has become the home of boxing in the last 18 months, and our channel has led the way with heavyweight content, becoming one of the fastest growing channels in the UK. Supporting Izzy and the team on this mammoth night will mean knockout action for our followers and subscribers.”