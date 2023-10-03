Boxing News: Eubank vs Schwarzkopf / House of Champions 4

Harlem Eubank and Timo Schwarzkopf came face-to-face for the first time today – hundreds of feet above the Brighton seafront.

The super lightweight rivals collide on Friday, November 10 at the Brighton Centre, live and free-to-air on Channel 5, as Harlem becomes the first Eubank to headline in their hometown since Chris Eubank Senior’s world title defence in the early 90s.

Eubank and Schwarzkopf squared off for the first time since their fight was announced, 450ft in the air, in the Brightoni360 pod and then met later in the day at the official launch press conference for their fight next month.

The unbeaten Eubank faces the toughest test of his career and knows he will need the support of his hometown fans.

“I am inspired to be back here in my hometown, in a big, big fight in front of the Brighton fans on November 10,” the 18-0 Eubank said.

Tickets for the Wasserman Boxing show – delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment – go on sale on Friday at 10am

House of Champions 4

World Renowned Boxing Trainer Robert Garcia presents ‘House of Champions 4’ on Friday, November 17 at the beautiful, outdoor Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Team in Downtown Fresno, CA.

Featuring the sports brightest prospects and tomorrow’s world champions, Tickets starting at just $29 are Now On-Sale online at FresnoGrizzlies.com/Events or by calling 559-320-8497. Field tickets start at $150 with ringside seating available for $250. VIP Tables and VIP Suites are also available.

‘House of Champions 4’ is headlined by The Fighting Pride of Stockton, CA, Gabe Flores Jr, (22-2) who returns to battle following an ESPN televised / SportsCenter Top 10 first round knockout on May 13, 2023. The ten-bout fight card also includes super bantamweight Vic Pasillas, (16-1, 9 KOs), of Redwood City, CA, junior welterweight Jorge Maravillo, (8-0, 8 KOs), of Salinas, CA, lightweight Miguel Contreras, (12-2-1, 6 KOs), of Bakersfield, CA and Jessie Guerrero, (3-0-2, 3 KOs), of Salinas, CA.

The long list of expected celebrities on hand include Former Unified World Champion Jose Ramirez and Former Four-Division World Champion Mikey Garcia.

Chukchansi Park is located at 1800 Tulare Street, Fresno, CA 93721. Doors will open on the day of the event at 3:30 p.m. with the first bell at 4:00 p.m.