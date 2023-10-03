Heavyweight Anthony Joshua trains with fifth coach in two years

Anthony Joshua is training with a fifth coach in two years as the former heavyweight champion plots a third fight in 2023.

The two-time world ruler is back on the rise after two defeats against unified king Oleksandr Usyk. AJ has scored victories against also-ran opponents Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius.

With both boxers giving him problems, Joshua has decided to add another trainer to his arsenal. He’s drafted in former Tyson Fury sidekick Ben Davison.

The pair are working together to keep Joshua ticking over until full-time handler Derrick James comes back into the fray. James is spread thinly in the United States, leaving Joshua looking closer to home for help in the UK.

Anthony Joshua wants three fights in 2023

Regarding the partnership, 258 Manangement’s David’ KD’ Ghansa told Boxing King Media, “His message to us was that, ‘I want to fight three times within the year.’

“His first fight of the year was in April. We’ve got April to April to get the public three fights within twelve months.”

On whether a clash in December will happen, Ghansa added: “I won’t give December – Eddie [Hearn, Matchroom promoter] was giving December.

“I will definitely say Anthony Joshua wants to be very active. He’s currently ticking over. Right now, he’s down at the Ben Davison Performance Centre at the moment. He’s ticking over with Ben.

“We had him in our camps in Dallas a couple of times – so he’s still active. When he’s got a date, you’ll see him back in Dallas, back with Derrick James and continuing the work.”

Davison adds to Robert McCracken, AJ’s longtime coach who left in 2021, and Angel Fernandez, who helped him regain his world titles from Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

Robert Garcia followed them in 2022 and, eventually, James. The American, who also coaches Errol Spence Jr., has guided Joshua through his current run of form.

Heavyweight title collapse

Joshua recently saw a high-profile clash with Davison’s ex-fighter Fury [they trained together for the first Deontay Wilder fight] go up in flames. The WBC heavyweight title collapse comes after Fury agreed an undisputed heavyweight title deal with Usyk to put all the belts together.

Asked by DAZN if he believes Fury backed out of facing him in a British blockbuster, Joshua was unequivocal in his response.

“I wish I could balance this because he’s ducking. He’s definitely a duck,” said Joshua. “Whether he’s ducking me, not right now, but he’s definitely a duck.

“That’s facts. You can’t deny he’s a duck. So if we’re going to pull out the animal cards, I’m pulling out duck with Fury.”

