Welterweight Jeovanny Estela returns this Friday night

Jeovanny Estela will take his next step towards welterweight contention Friday evening when he faces fellow unbeaten prospect Chris Thompson in an eight-round bout at the Caribe Royale in his hometown of Orlando.

For the local favorite Estela (11-0, 3 knockouts), Friday’s fight will be his ninth overall at the venue since he turned professional at the end of 2020. The 23-year-old will be taking a step-up in competition against Kansas City native Thompson (9-0, 6 KOs).

“This is a very important fight, it’s my biggest test,” said Estela, who volunteers at local food banks when he is not training. “That’s how I look at every fight, but this is at a higher level. We’re both unbeaten so there’s a lot to prove, especially for me and my fans since I’m from Orlando.”

Estela-Thompson serves as the co-main event of Boxlab Promotions’ “Night of Champions IV.” The show will be broadcast as a triple header on CBS Sports Network and will be shown on a one-hour tape delay, beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

The ten-round main event features Cuban prospect Idalberto Umara (10-1, 7 KO’s) facing off with William Encarnacion (20-5, 16 KO’s) for the WBA Fedelatin lightweight title.

The televised portion of the card opens with an eight round heavyweight bout pitting highly-touted Henrich Ruiz Cordoba (3-0, 3 KOs) against Dionardo Minor (6-1-2, 2 KOs).

The undercard features exciting prospects and rising stars Junior Younan, Roberto Rivera Gomez, Angel Chavez, Julio Rosa, Jonathan Cortes, Giovanni Louis, Jamar Pemberton, Gustavo Trujillo, and Kevin Nunez.

Tickets for the event, which begin at $40 for general admission can be purchased through Ticketmaster.