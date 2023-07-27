Riddick Bowe heavyweight comeback in his 50s thankfully failed

World Boxing News has learned that an attempt to get a frail, retired heavyweight Riddick Bowe back into the ring in his 50s was a sham.

When Bowe was 52 in 2020, WBN was contacted by a man claiming to be the manager of “Big Daddy.” WBN has since been informed that the culprit could never represent the former heavyweight champion.

Supplying a first potential opponent for the imminent comeback of an undisputed champion, WBN wrote three significant stories on the happening.

However, the whole charade was outed by World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

Riddick Bowe heavyweight comeback hoax

Bowe reportedly wanted to return to the ring for the first time since 2008, confirming his intentions to WBN in an exclusive 2019 interview.

He was looking for representation recently, most notably eyeing a run with Eddie Hearn. However, WBN can no longer clarify whether Bowe’s words were valid.

WBN quoted Bowe as saying: “Anybody who is trying to stop me from fighting can go kick rocks, including Mr. Hearn,” to WBN. It’s unknown if Bowe even said that.

All we could go on at that time was the contact claiming to be Bowe’s manager. It turns out everything was untrue. Bowe was never coming back and could not do so, no matter what his intentions might have been on the outside.

Even facing a 40-year-old Alonzo Butler, as stated, would not have been a good idea for a shot with significant injuries twelve years his senior.

At the time, the hoaxer told WBN Bowe would be facing Butler. He also stated he expected the fight to be the first of many contests for the 1990s icon.

This is despite Bowefighting only three times in the last 23 years.

Celebrity Boxing signing

In another shocking move eighteen months later, Celebrity Boxing announced they’d signed Bowe at 54 for an October 10 event in Miami.

“Former World Heavyweight Champion Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe has signed on to do Celebrity Boxing Miami. Who will he Fight?”

Bowe himself then left a message for the fans. He wanted one of his old rivals in considerably better shape than him.

“Hi, I’m Riddick Bowe, two-time world heavyweight champion, and I just signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing,” he said.

“Listen, you all, I’m ready to go. Who do you think I should fight? Maybe Mike Tyson? Evander Holyfield? Shaq daddy? Or maybe Joe? Joe mama?

“Let me know who you want me to fight, and it’s a done deal!”

Thankfully, it never happened. Bowe – who is riddled with medical ailments and the effects of his boxing career, will never be able to trade blows again.

