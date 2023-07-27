Evergreen Nonito Donaire lights up Spence vs Crawford workouts

At the tender age of forty, Nonito Donaire is still a beacon of light at any show as the ‘Filipino Flash’ went through his open workout.

Ahead of his clash on the Spence vs Crawford undercard against Alexandro Santiago, Donaire looked a picture of health as he went through his paces.

They meet for the vacant WBC bantamweight title as the evergreen Donaire aims for another milestone in his career.

All fighters competing on the SHOWTIME PPV undercard showed off their skills on Wednesday before they stepped into the ring this Saturday night.

The workout featured hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and undefeated contender Giovanni Cabrera, who battle in a WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event.

Of course, future Hall of Famer Donaire and his opponent Santiago.

Top prospect Yoenis Tellez and Spanish contender Sergio Garcia took part. They duel in the telecast opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here is what the undercard fighters had to say Wednesday from MGM Grand:

ISAAC CRUZ

“I’m just going to have to be smart and not get into his game. I need to dictate everything.

“The big fights and the big moments I’ve had definitely helped me mature, and the quality of opponents I’ve had have made me better ever since I fought them.”

GIOVANNI CABRERA

“His [Isaac Cruz] name is Pitbull. I thought he would bite me [at the fighter arrivals]. Good thing he didn’t.

“The bigger the beast’s anger, the harder he will fall on my sword. I am a bullfighter. I am a matador. Every fighter I have faced has tried to take my head off, and I’ve picked them apart.”

NONITO DONAIRE

“Everybody showed up to dance around, but I will show all these guys what this old man can do.

“I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep fighting, and I’m going to get that undisputed bantamweight title. That’s the only thing I have not done. I’ve done everything else – Fighter of the Year, Knockout of the Year, multiple divisions unified.”

ALEXANDRO SANTIAGO

“I fully respect a legend like Donaire outside the ring no matter what, but inside the ring, my hunger to win is unparalleled, and I don’t care who is in front of me.

“It is an advantage that I am young, but Donaire’s a very dangerous fighter regardless of age. I’m not about to underestimate him because he punches hard and can be very dangerous if you let him.”

YOENIS TELLEZ

“I’m good enough, skilled enough, and hungry enough to take on something like this. When you can fight on a massive card like this one, it’s impossible to turn it down.

“There are so many things we want to do Saturday night. We’ll put on a show, and you’ll see me show out.”

SERGIO GARCIA

“I’m so honored to be a part of this with all of you. All I want to do is put on a great show because that’s what you all deserve.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that Tellez took this fight. Who wouldn’t take a fight like this on a card like this, regardless of how many fights you’ve had beforehand? Experience will be one factor of many in this fight.”

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

