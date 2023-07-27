Errol Spence vows to ‘boil’ Terence Crawford, ‘cook him real good’

Errol Spence Jr. is under no illusions about the task ahead of him, but the unified welterweight champion promises to dispose of Terence Crawford.

Speaking during fight week with days remaining until the big night, Spence warned his nemesis ahead of their Las Vegas Pay Per View.

“It’s strap season. We’re going to crawfish boil another guy on Saturday night,” said Spence. “We’re going to cook him up real good. Everyone, make sure you bring your cajun seasoning.

“It’s going to be one for the history books. This will be one you’ll be talking about for a very long time.”

The undefeated WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight champion nears his much-anticipated showdown against the reigning WBO ruler.

The event headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, July 29, in a Premier Boxing Champions event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence on Terence Crawford

In his pre-fight notes, Spence believes the Crawford clash is compatible with when Sugar Ray Leonard fought Thomas Hearns.

“This is what I’ve worked for my whole career. I want to be that undisputed welterweight champion of the world. I’m excited to go up against a great opponent like Terence Crawford to accomplish that.

“I’ve been fighting the best for a long time. When you see all the legends of the sport, they fought each other and made historic fights. That’s what I want to do.

“Terence is one of the best fighters in the world. I’m one of the best fighters in the world, so we had to make this happen.

“I don’t think there’s anyone I fought who’s similar to Terence Crawford. His style is different from anybody else.

“I don’t think Sugar Ray Leonard fought anyone like Tommy Hearns until he fought Tommy, and vice versa. That’s what happens in these historic fights.”

On his opponent, Spence added: “Terence can really fight. I believe we will put on a great show and a great performance.

“I’m not worried about being the underdog. People can say what they say and have their opinions. I have to prove them wrong.

“We must prove who the man is in the welterweight division and boxing. The winner of this fight is the best fighter in boxing, period.”

Undisputed

Concluding, Spence couldn’t help having a slight dig at the way Crawford became undisputed at 140.

“Every belt I’ve got, I’ve taken from somebody. I beat champion after champion. I’m going through the wringer, fighting the best guys in my division.

“There’s a big difference between facing a champion and someone without a belt. The guys with the belts have a lot more to fight for.

“Everybody, make sure you tune into this fight. It’s going to be an amazing fight. This fight is going to be a war of attrition. It’s a guts and glory type of fight.”

The four-fight pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see Spence look to complete his conquest of the welterweight division after first becoming world champion in 2017 before adding 147-pound world titles in 2019 and 2022. The winner between Spence and Crawford will be the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

