Errol Spence Jr’s appearance causes concern at Las Vegas arrivals

Errol Spence Jr. caused concern with his appearance as fight week kicked off on the world-famous Nevada strip. Comments that Spence looked gaunt or sick lit up social media.

Terence Crawford and Spence Jr. were greeted by hundreds of fans at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas as the welterweight stars made their grand arrivals.

Fight week they officially kicked off Tuesday as the undefeated boxing champions spoke before they collide this Saturday night.

Spence – the unified WBC, WBA, and IBF ruler – and Crawford, the WBO titleholder, face off in a much-anticipated clash. Once the dust settles, boxing will crown the first undisputed 147-pound champion of the four-belt era.

As World Boxing News previously explained, the winner will emerge as the sport’s number two pound-for-pound fighter behind Naoya Inoue.

After two car accidents over the last few years, Spence’s health has been questioned before. However, “The Truth” will be assessed by doctors before the fight and has to pass rigorous medical checks.

If anything is wrong, it will be flagged to allay those fears from fans.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford

Speaking at the event, both fighters addressed the historic nature of the fight in front of a large throng of fans.

“It would be a dream come true to become the first welterweight undisputed champion of the world in the four-belt era,” said Spence.

“I watched all the great fighters as a kid. Now, I get to have my moment. I want the bright lights and the glory.”

On the significance of this weekend, Spence added: “He’s in his prime. I’m in my prime. We are the two best fighters in the welterweight division.

“The fight winner on Saturday night will be the best fighter in boxing.”

Crawford stated: “It’s going to be even sweeter to win the undisputed championship for the second time,” after he claimed the undisputed belt at 140 pounds.

“Bud” can also become the first man to become undisputed at two weights with a win on Saturday.

Historic

“That’s why we take the chances we take. That’s why we fight the way we fight. This is a fight that the world’s been craving,” he added.

“My name is already up there with the all-time greatest welterweight fighters. It’s just a matter of going out there on Saturday, putting the cherry on top, and furthering my legacy.”

The grand arrivals also featured fighters competing on the pay-per-view telecast that begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

It will see hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz duel undefeated Giovanni Cabrera in a WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator that serves as the co-main event.

The pay-per-view will also see future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire facing Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship.

In addition, top prospect Yoenis Tellez takes on Spanish contender Sergio Garcia in the super welterweight telecast opener.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

Spence vs Crawford headlines a SHOWTIME PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.