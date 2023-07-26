Andres Cortes discusses forthcoming Xavier Martinez clash

Undefeated lightweight, Andres “Savage” Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs), is ready to return to the ring this Friday, July 28, at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, where he will be a part of a ten-round junior lightweight bout.

He takes on contender Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) in a fight that could very well have world title implications.

The bout serves as the co-main event toSeniesa “Super Bad” Estrada as she looks to defend her WBC and WBA minimumweight world titles against former world championLeonela Yudica, which will be topping the bill of the broadcast on ESPN+.

Cortes, who was a stand-out amateur best known for defeating Teofimo Lopez in the amateurs, signed with Top Rank Inc., in 2020. Cortes has proven to be a complete fighter and is looking to take his career to the next level.

Here is what Cortes had to say about his recent training camp, his upcoming matchup with Xavier Martinez, fighting at home and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been great, and we finally finished up. I am training with my brother day in and day out. It is a lot of hard work, and training here in Las Vegas, it has been really hot, so it’s been a bit brutal. I feel winning a fight like this puts me in the position to be able to call out the top names in the division. I am not satisfied with my position in the sport of boxing, and I have entered this camp with a deep hunger. I worked very hard and have had to prove a lot to myself, the fans, and promoters to get to this point. I truly believe this will be a fight that defines my career up to this poing. I treated this camp with that same level of intensity.”

On his matchup with Xavier Martinez:

“I see a lot of similarities between myself and Xavier. We both hit hard, and I know he has a high ring IQ like me. The man with the most desire with be victorious, and I envision that being me. Its going to be a rough fight, but I know I have the skills and will to come out on top. I’m expecting this fight to the distance.

On fighting on ESPN+

“It is big to have a great promoter behind me and trust that on a big fight weekend, I can be the co-main event of a world-class boxing show. I want to thank everyone at Top Rank for believing in me. I am humbled by this opportunity, and I hope that I can put on a performance that makes the fans, my promoter, and the boxing world at large want to see me in the main event of a fight card soon, if not next.”

On fighting in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada:

“I love it. Familiar faces in the crowd, no airports for this fight. I will be able to come and go the way I want. It makes the meal prep for the weight cut that much easier. Vegas is my city and people will see that I can bring a crowd. I will have fans in the building, and I am energized to go out there and show that I will be a world champion. I’m thrilled to be back fighting in my hometown. I am overjoyed at having my biggest fight to date in the place that shaped me into the man I am today.”