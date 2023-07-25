Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue: Live WBN Scorecard from Japan

World Boxing News provides a live scorecard as Naoya Inoue attempts to make history against unified super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton.

The Japanese superstar takes another step on a journey destined to cement his place in the boxing history books. “Monster” conquered the bantamweight division. He’s now increasing weight to capture one of the biggest fish at 122 pounds.

Inoue challenges Fulton after giving up his clutch of undisputed titles at 118 pounds.

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue Live Scorecard

Philadelphia’s Fulton holds the WBC and WBO super bantamweight crowns. He puts them on the line against the Pound for Pound number two at Ariake Arena in Koto-Ku.

The showdown pits two of the world’s top fighters in the lower weight categories. With success, Inoue aims to become only the fifth Asian boxer to win world titles in four weight classes.

Inoue is 24-0 with 21 KOs and is 19-0 with 17 knockouts in world title fights. His championship run started in 2014 when he knocked out Adrian Hernandez for the WBC light flyweight world title.

He went on to rule the junior bantamweight division with seven title defenses. That run included a second-round stoppage over Omar Narvaez.

Inoue became the division’s first undisputed champion at bantamweight in a half-century. To secure all the belts, Inoue defeated Emmanuel Rodriguez in two rounds to win the IBF strap.

He then outlasted Nonito Donaire in the 2019 Fight of the Year to add the WBA belt. In the rematch, he starched Donaire in their second round to snatch the WBC title.

Completing the extraordinary feat, he stopped then-WBO champion Paul Butler in the eleventh round.

Super bantamweight titles

Inoue subsequently vacated all four bantamweight titles to move up four pounds for a shot at “Cool Boy Steph.”

Fulton, who is also undefeated at 21-0, turned pro in 2014. He defeated five undefeated prospects in his first twelve bouts.

In January 2021, he defeated Angelo Leo to capture the WBO junior featherweight world title. Ten months later, he added the WBC belt to his collection with a majority decision over then-unbeaten Brandon Figueroa in one of the year’s most action-packed championship showdowns.

Fulton defended both titles last June with a one-sided unanimous decision over former unified world champion Daniel Roman.

He is the naturally bigger man and holds advantages in reach and height.

Fulton vs Inoue and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ in a special early-morning presentation from Japan.

Fulton vs Inoue live undercard results:

Cuban sensation Robeisy Ramirez made the first defense of his WBO featherweight world title by halting Japanese contender Satoshi Shimizu.

Ramirez ended the contents in the fifth round after the referee stepped in due to an ongoing onslaught.

In an eight-round light flyweight attraction, unbeaten knockout artist Kanamu Sakama added another KO by stopping Ryu Horikawa. Sakama got the job done in the final round.

Japanese phenom Yoshiki Takei was shocked on the bill by Filipino veteran Ronnie Baldonado in a third-round knockout to steal the home crowd.

Follow the scorecard live. Refresh the page for updates.

