Adrien Broner shares apology diary, Floyd Mayweather included

Adrien Broner wrote a lengthy apology to ten former friends, including Floyd Mayweather, in a note that caused worry to many fans.

Broner’s mental state has been under question by himself the most but by others on the outside looking in. “The Problem” has been dealing with many of his namesakes for the past few years, causing him to fight only four times in six years despite being just 33.

Now, after making a triumphant return to the ring in April, Broner continues his battle with alcoholism and narcotic addictions.

Among other vices Broner admits to having are gambling troubles and a penchant for too many women.

As his next fight date moves closer, the Cincinnati man took the opportunity to beg forgiveness from several of his ex-pals.

Taking to social media, Broner issued a 400-word grovel to many of his old buddies, including Mayweather and Gervonta Davis.

Adrien Broner’s apology diary

“Mf’s let their emotions and feelings get to them,” began Broner. “I’m just a real [one], and I wear my heart on my sleeve.

“So, with that being said, I want to apologize to Jay-Z for telling him to suck my d*** for sending me a contract from RocNation [his sports promotional company].

“I want to apologize to Meek Mill. When we first met, it was awkward, but I always [messed] with you. I didn’t think you really [messed] with me as tough.

“That’s the only reason I gave “Shorty” my attention, and ever since then, you just really ain’t been rocking with me. But I take that on the chin like a man, bro. I still support you one hundred percent.

“Now, I want to apologize to Gervonta Davis. I know you love me like I came out your mom, and you just want the best for me, but I will see you in Vegas. We are going to talk.

“I want to apologize to Diddy cause even though it’s not in my best interest to drink. But when I decide to drink tequila, I drink Casamigos or Don Julio Tequila when I should drink DeLeon Tequila [Diddy’s brand].

Rick Ross

“I want to say sorry to Rick Ross. At my last fight, I told him to meet me there too early. He was sitting there for hours, so he left. But I apologize, big bro.

“I want to apologize to Jermall and Jermell Charlo. I was drunk doing an interview. But I know you boys don’t hate me, and I don’t hate you all.

“I never bet against you. I’m just being the bigger man telling the truth.

“I want to apologize to Errol Spence Jr. He’s got the biggest fight of his life coming, and I’m going be there yelling until my voice is gone. After, we will talk in person.

“I want to apologize to Terence Crawford because we got a respectful relationship. I would never go against you.

“But you are fighting my brother, so I can’t jump ship. It’s all LOVE.

Floyd Mayweather

“Last but not least, I want to apologize to Floyd Mayweather. When we first met, you told me a lot. You tried to teach me a lot, but I went my own way and figured it out myself.

“Now that I’m older, I can see that you tried to help me. If I would have listened to you, I probably wouldn’t have gotten in the trouble I’ve been in.

“But I’m grateful for my experiences hope you all enjoyed my diary.”

