Spence vs Crawford non-televised card confirmed for July 29

A stacked lineup of unbeaten prospects will enter the ring for the non-televised undercard of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford event on Saturday, July 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The card will see lightweights Jabín Chollet and Michael Portales duel in a six-round bout, unbeaten prospects Justin Viloria and Pedro Borgaro battling in a six-round super featherweight fight, lightweight prospect Demler Zamora in an eight-round showdown against Nikolai Buzolin and welterweight power-puncher Kevin Ventura facing DeShawn Prather in a six-round attraction.

The event is topped by a four-fight SHOWTIME PPV lineup featuring WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBO Welterweight World Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford meeting to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features Mexican fan-favorite Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz facing unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event, plus future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire takes on Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight Title. The pay-per-view opens up with top prospect Yoenis Téllez dueling Spanish contender Sergio García in a 10-round super welterweight attraction.

Prior to the pay-per-view, live streaming action will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing® Facebook page and see undefeated 168-pound contender Steven Nelson take on Rowdy Legend Montgomery in a 10-round showdown, plus Mexican super bantamweight prospect José Salas Reyes faces former world title challenger Aston Palicte in a 10-round bout.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

Fighting out of his native San Diego, Chollet (7-0, 6 KOs) went the distance for the first time as a pro the last time he entered the ring, scoring a shutout of Daniel Perales in May. The 21-year-old has already fought three times in 2023 and will step up in competition when he faces Hayward, California’s Portales (3-1-1, 1 KO). The 26-year-old Portales bounced back from his first career defeat, which took place in February, to earn a unanimous decision over Margarito Hernandez in April.

The 18-year-old Viloria (2-0, 2 KOs) turned pro in April and has delivered a pair of stoppages in each of his first two matchups. The Whittier, California-native most recently stopped Pedro Pinillo in four rounds in May. He’ll step in against the 18-year-old Borgaro (4-0, 2 KOs), who represents Sonora, Mexico and made a successful U.S. debut in July by stopping Martin Cardona in two rounds.

The 20-year-old Zamora (11-0, 9 KOs) turned pro in 2019 as a teenager and delivered knockouts in eight of his first nine matchups. The Las Vegas-native has fought in his hometown twice previously as a pro, including his most recent outing that saw him KO Jesus Ibarra in March. He will be opposed by the Brooklyn-based Buzolin (9-4-1, 5 KOs), who’s only defeats have come against previously unbeaten fighters. In his last fight, Buzolin knocked out Gonzalo Carlos Dallera in three rounds in July 2022.

A training partner of Terence Crawford, Ventura (11-0, 8 KOs) fights out of Omaha, Nebraska and will compete in Las Vegas for the first time as a pro on July 29. The 26-year-old returned to the ring off of a four-year layoff in September 2022, emerging victorious via unanimous decision over Gilbert Venegas. He will face the 25-year-old Prather (15-1, 2 KOs), who made a successful 2023 debut by earning a decision over Brandon Clark in February. The Kansas City, Missouri-native turned pro in May 2018 and is unbeaten since a one-point decision loss in his second pro fight.