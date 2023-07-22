Lisandro Barazarte signs promotional deal, moving to US

The WBA Fedelatin champion Lisandro “El Gato” Barazarte (10-0 7KOs) has inked multi-year promotional agreement with Kings Promotions.

The WBA number 15 rated featherweight is slated to appear this fall in the United States, marking his first fight under the promotional banner.

“This is the right move for Lisandro at this point of his career. He is a world class talent and at the age of 25 he is ready to make the jump to the United States and chase a world title.” said Trifon Petrov who manages Lisandro Barazarte.

On July 1st of 2022 in his hometown of Maracay, Lisandro Barazarte scored his most impressive win to date as he captured the WBA Fedelatin title with a 10 round unanimous decision win over undefeated Colombian knockout artist Kevin Piedrahita.

Barazarte last fought in February of 2023 in Caracas, where he defended the WBA Fedelatin title with a first round knockout win over Marlembron Acuna. El Gato as he is known in his native Venezuela holds wins over previously unbeaten Kevin Piedrahita, hard hitting Yoni Blanco (14-2) and Otto Gamez (19-6).

“When my manager Trifon Petrov presented me with the opportunity to sign with Kings Promotions, it was a no brainer. Marshall Kauffman works closely with Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) and Showtime, so I know I will be getting my well deserved TV time and big opportunities in the next year. I am excited to show the American audience that I’m one of the best fighters in the world.” said Lisandro Barazarte.

“This is another excellent signing for Kings Promotions. Lisandro has all the tools to be the next world champion coming from the country of Venezuela. We are excited to have him as part of the Kings Promotion family” stated Marshall Kauffman.

Once Lisandro Barazarte makes the move to the United States later this summer, he will be training alongside the hottest prospect in boxing Euri Cedeño in Kings Gym under the guidance of world renowned trainer Sensei Rivera in Reading, Pennsylvania.