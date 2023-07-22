Integrity Fighter Management stars enjoy successful few months

Pittsburgh based Integrity Fighter Management has kept their small yet skilled stable active throughout 2023.

The two-man operation consists of boxing trainer Michael McSorley and JJ Richardson. In addition to managing boxers, the duo also promotes shows throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Penning management deals with Ellwood City PA’s (9-1) Rosalindo Morales and Pittsburgh’s (8-0) Johnny “TTG” Spell added to Integrity’s blossoming stable, joining the likes of #4 ranked (WBA) superbantamweight Oleh “The Ukrainian Pitbull” Dovhun and cruiserweight contender Lyubomyr “The Demolition Man” Pinchuk.

On January 20th, 2023 Morales opened the King’s Promotions televised ShoBox broadcast losing to (10-0-1) Julian Gonzalez. On the upcoming August 4th ShoBox, Spell will return to the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem PA and attempt to avenge his stablemate’s loss against the hard punching Gonzalez.

This 8 round televised opening bout will be for the Pennsylvania State Superfeathweight title. Just seven months after being the victim of a multiple gunshot shooting, Spell miraculously returned to the ring on March 10th 2023 to defeat Baltimore’s (3-1-2) Antonio Dunton El Jr. Both Morales and Spell are promoted by King’s Promotions.

In front of a packed St. Patrick’s Day crowd at the Pittsburgh’s Grand Hall at the Priory, Oleh “The Ukrainian Pitbull” Dovhun advanced to 15-0 and received a number 4 WBA ranking with a dominant win over Nicaragua’s (8-6-3) Juan Centeno. The victory was Dovhun’s second defense of his WBA NABA superbantamweight title after originally defeating Baltimore’s (16-3-1) Glenn Dezurn on November 13th, 2021 at St. Nicholas in Pittsburgh. Dovhun is well positioned for a major fight in the talent rich super bantamweight division.

This Saturday July 22nd at the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington PA, Integrity Fighter Management in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing will feature the return of cruiserweight (14-4-1) Lyubomyr “The Demolition Man” Pinchuk against Peoria Illinois’s (5-4-2) Anthony Hollaway.

Pinchuk previously held the WBA NABA Gold cruiserweight belt with a victory on ESPN over (8-2-2) Jose Mario Lopes and has notable wins over (18-17-1) Garrett Wilson and (11-3) Johnny Langston. After recent losses to Italy’s (20-2-1) Simone Federici and Brooklyn’s (14-5) Joel Shojgreen, Pinchuk is in a must win crossroads fight. Both Dovhun and Pinchuk are promoted by Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.