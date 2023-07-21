Spence vs Crawford PPV countdown card set for July 29

A pair of showdowns featuring an unbeaten super middleweight contender and a rising super bantamweight prospect will enter the ring on the SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN SHOW on Saturday, July 29 leading up to the much-anticipated Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford SHOWTIME PPV taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Undefeated 168-pound contender Steven Nelson will top the lineup as he takes on Rowdy Montgomery in a 10-round showdown, plus Mexican super bantamweight prospect Jose Salas Reyes competes in a 10-round attraction against former world title challenger Aston Palicte opening up the live stream at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing® Facebook page.

The show will be hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT live digital talk show co-host Luke Thomas, who will be accompanied by a pair of special guests. Sports broadcaster Kate Abdo, who covers UEFA Champions League for CBS Sports and is a former PBC studio host, and Ariel Helwani, renowned combat sports journalist and SHOWTIME Basketball podcast host, will both join Thomas in what should be a memorable night of streaming.

These fights lead into a four-fight pay-per-view telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT headlined by WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBO Welterweight World Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford meeting to crown the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) is an Omaha, Nebraska native and longtime training partner of Terence Crawford who will look to keep his unblemished pro record intact on July 29. The 35-year-old turned pro in 2016 after an accomplished amateur career and most recently fought on Crawford’s undercard in December 2022.

That outing saw Nelson shake off the rust from a nearly two-year layoff to KO James Ballard in round one. He will be opposed by the Victorville, California-native Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs), who enters this fight on a three-bout winning streak. Montgomery’s last defeat came via decision against rising middleweight sensation Elijah Garcia in May 2022.

A 21-year-old who turned pro in November 2020, Reyes (12-0, 9 KOs) carried an eight-fight KO streak into his U.S. debut this April. That outing saw the Tijuana, Mexico-native earn a shutout 10-round unanimous decision victory over the previously unbeaten Prince Dzanie.

He will face the Bago City, Philippines born Alicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs), who has twice vied for the super flyweight world championship, including a split-draw for the vacant belt in a 2018 matchup against Donnie Nietes. Alicte would later drop a 2019 title fight against Kazuto Ioka and most recently had a three-bout winning streak snapped when he lost to current bantamweight world champion Jason Moloney in June 2022.