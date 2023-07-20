Worcester tournament honors Carlos Garcia on Aug 4

The inaugural Carlos Garcia Tournament, named after a special person who guided boxers at the Worcester Boys’ and Girls’ club for four decades, will open the August 4th (Aug. 5 rain date) “Punch-Out at Polar Park” Pro-Am card, presented by Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) in conjunction with Kenrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing, in Polar Park ‘s inaugural boxing event in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Polar Park is the home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox (WooSox), voted as the best minor league baseball park in America. A share of the proceeds will be donated to local charities from what is believed to be the first outdoor boxing show in Worcester history.

The Carlos Garcia Tournament, showcasing amateur boxers from throughout New England, will start the action on Aug. 4th, after which a competitive, entertaining pro part of the evening will follow.

Virtually every boxer from Worcester during the past 40-plus years has been, who was inducted into the National Golden Gloves Hall of Fame a few years ago.

Garcia was responsible for the Boys & Girls Club’s invaluable boxing program, but his influence on local youth transcended boxing. Carlos provided guidance and direction for so many Worcester youths that it’s impossible to list all of them. These young boxers learned life-altering lessons, in and out of the ring, and equally significant, they were provided a safe place from the mean streets for them to develop into productive people today.

“Through his expertise and guidance,” promoter/trainer Kendrick Ball, Sr. said, “Carlos has helped shape numerous young boxers into champions at every level. His achievements as a coach are testament to his skill, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to his students. Beyond the boxing ring, Carlos has played a vital role as a father figure to thousands of kids, providing them with guidance, support, and mentorship. His heart of gold and genuine care for the well-being of his students have made him a beloved fighter in the Worcester community and his students have made him a beloved figure in the Worcester community and earned him recognition as a true mentor.

“The list of standout individuals Carlos has trained is extensive and while it’s impossible to mention everyone, it’s evident that he has left an indelible impression on their lives. From Bobby Harris, Jose Rivera and Edwin Rodriguez to Rashad Minor, Issac Gonzalez to Sean Fitzgerald, Jamaine Ortiz, and Eddie Velazquez, each of these individuals represent the impact Carlos has had on their boxing careers and personal development.”

The inaugural Carlos Garcia Tournament is a tribute to the Godfather of Worcester boxing.

Below find a bout sheet for the pro segment of the card:

PRO CARD

Main Event – Light Heavyweights (8)

Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (20-1-3, 12 KOs), Worcester, MA

Oscar “Moustro” Riojas (28-16-3, 16 KOs), Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Co-Feature – Heavyweights (8)

“Don’t Play” Sean Bey (7-0, 7 KOs), Stoughton, MA by way of Providence, RI

Quinton Sumpter (6-1, 4 KOs), Pittsfield, MA

Super Featherweights (6)

“King” Kevin Walsh (9-0, 4 KOs), Brockton, MA

Philip Davis (3-5-2, 0 KOs), Worcester, MA

Welterweights (6)

Josniel “TG” Castro (9-1, 7 KOs), Boca Raton, FL by way of Puerto Rico

Jorge “Tomatito” Martin Garcia (13-11-1, 3 KOs), General LaValle, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Light Heavyweights (4)

Neal Sullivan (0-0-1), Worcester, MA

Michael Medeiros (0-4), Nahant, MA by way of Brazil

Welterweights (4)

Robert Degaetano (pro debut), Douglas, MA

Micheal “Titan” Taylor (1-5, 0 KOs), Cortland, NY

Female Super Bantamweights (4)

Melanie “Pitbull” Costa (1-0, 1 KO), Norton, MA

Amanda Torres Sardinha (0-1), Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janiero, Brazil

Lightweights (4)

Tevin “The Hitman” Regis (pro debut), Dorchester, MA

Joshua Zimmerman (0-10), Baltimore, MD

Super Middleweights (4)

James Maner (3-0, 2 KOs), Johnson, RI

Takeem Johnson (7-20-1, 5 KOs), Indianapolis, IN

(card subject to change)

“Punch-Out at Polar Park” will be streamed live on www.bxngtv.com

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET with the first amateur match starting then (6 p.m. ET), the pro card starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets are priced at $205.00 (Field VIP – rows 1-4, all padded seats), $155.00 (VIP), $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5 and beyond, not padded seats) and $45.00 (Reserved), and available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.8888), and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing.