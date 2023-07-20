McGregor vs Robles live on Channel 5 this Friday night

Hometown hero Lee McGregor tackles dangerous Mexican Erik Robles on Friday night for the vacant IBO world super bantamweight title – and here’s how you can watch the action.

McGregor’s big night at Edinburgh’s Meadowbank Sports Centre will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 5 from 10pm, in the UK and Ireland.

The Wasserman Boxing YouTube channel will broadcast the undercard from 7pm.

For fans in the rest of the world, you can watch all the action from the Scottish capital, live on DAZN from 7pm.

McGregor will be roared on by a capacity crowd on a night that he says could be “life changing”.

A British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight champion in only 10 fights, ‘Lightning’ is now rebuilding with Wasserman Boxing and starts the second chapter of his pro career with a shot at the IBO world belt.

Supporting McGregor’s huge homecoming will be a packed card in the Scottish capital, including the UK’s most fearsome heavyweight prospect Matty Harris and rising super lightweight star Harlem Eubank.

The hard-hitting Kazak, Sultan Zaurbek takes on former European champion John Cater and Isaac Lowe returns to the ring looking to get back in the featherweight mix.

Heavyweight puncher Kash Ali looks to make a statement while Great Britain amateur Ben Andrews makes his professional debut.