Serhii Bohachuk, Patrick Allotey discuss July 22 battle on UFC Fight Pass

Saturday morning at the Knockouts Boxing Facility in South Gate, CA, WBC #2 Ranked Super Welterweight, Ukrainian Knockout Artist, Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (22-1, 22 KOs) and World Title Challenger Patrick Allotey, (42-4, 32 KOs), hosted Media Workouts one week prior to their highly anticipated 10-round showdown this Saturday, July 22 at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, CA and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS.

Bohachuk vs. Allotey, for the WBC Continental Americas Title, headlines another installment of the acclaimed ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ world class boxing series presented by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

Remaining tickets, priced at $105, $85, $75, $65 and $55 can be purchased through the Chumash Casino Resort.

The Chumash Casino Resort is located at 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:00 p.m. PT with the first bell at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Below are quotes from the participants

Serhii Bohachuk

“Coach Manny (Robles) and I have had a great training camp in preparation for this fight. I know Patrick Allotey very well from watching his fights and look forward to a great challenge.”

“I’m ready now for a world title fight but if one is not available it’s important for me to stay busy. This is my third fight in the last nine months and I’m very grateful to my promoter Tom Loeffler and UFC FIGHT PASS for these fights. When the time comes to fight for a world title, I’ll be more than ready.”

“I’m aware that all of my victories have come by stoppage, I put a lot of pressure on my opponents and know how much the fans love knockouts.”

Patrick Allotey

“I’m happy to be fighting again in Southern California on such a big card. I’ve watched a number of Serhii Bohachuk’s fights and know how tough of a fight this is. We’ve put the work in preparation for this fight and the fans can expect a great performance from me.”

Tom Loeffler

“As you can see both Serhii Bohachuk and Patrick Allotey are in excellent shape and we’re expecting a tremendous battle on Saturday night. Complementing our can’t miss main event is a stellar undercard featuring many talented young fighters.”

“This is our first event at Chumash Casino Resort and we look forward to many great nights of world class boxing at their venue. And of course, to all boxing fans who can watch the event on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Additional fighters working out for the media and fighting on Saturday night’s card included; Undefeated Featherweight Contender Omar Trinidad, (12-0-1, 9 KOs), Light Heavyweight Powerhouse, Umar Dzambekov, (5-0, 4 KOs), Undefeated Super Flyweight Rising Star, Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (2-0-1, 2 KOs), Featherweight Veteran Roberto ‘The Ram’ Meza, (15-3-1, 8 KOs) and Bantamweight Contender Narek Abgaryan, (15-1, 6 KOs).