Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs Anthony Holloway tops July 22 in PA

On Saturday night, July 22nd Integrity Fighter Management and Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing will collaborate for a big night of boxing that will take place at Hollywood Casino at Meadows in Washington, Pennsylvania.

Featured bouts on the card will highlight some of the best talent in a fertile Pittsburgh fight scene.

In an eight-round cruiserweight fight, Lyubomyr Pinchuk (14-4-1, 8 KOs) of Pittsburgh via Lviv, Ukraine takes on Anthony Holloway (5-4-2, 4 KOs) of Peoria, Illinois.

Pinchuk, who is promoted by Joe DeGuardoa’s Star Boxing, has quality wins over Johnnie Langston (7-0) and Jose Mario Flores (8-2-2).

In a four-round cruiserweight grudge match, Joseph Turk (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh battles Michael Manna (6-4, 4 KOs) also of Pittsburgh. This is a fight that has been brewing for several years, and on July 22nd the score will be settled.

Undefeated female super middleweights, Mary Casamassa (2-0, 1 KO of Pittsburgh fights “the Mad Hatter” Christianne “The Celtic Tiger” Fahey (2-0, 2 KOs) from Glenrothes, Scotland. The winner of this should advance in the world hot super middleweight rankings. Casamassa is managed by Derek Gionta. This will be a six rounder. The hard hitting Scotswoman has stopped both of her opponents within 2 rounds. The heavily avoided southpaw Casamassa is coming off a July 2022 TKO over Leann O’Malley.

Former UFC standout turned pro boxer Khama “The Deathstar” Worthy (2-0) of Pittsburgh takes on Martin Bills III (0-2) of Las Vegas Nevada in four round middleweight action.

Undefeated Paul Palombo (4-0, 1 KO) of Aliquippa, PA takes on Jesse Addison (5-5-1, 2 KOs) of Indianapolis IN in a four round middleweight bout.

Steve “Tugboat” Cunningham Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) of Pittsburgh via Philadelphia takes on debuting Tyrone Albert Adams in a super welterweight contest.

Cunningham is the son of former two-time cruiserweight champion Steve “USS” Cunningham.