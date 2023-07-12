Ryan Rozicki to battle Alante Green on Sept 30 in Hamilton

Three Lions Promotions has announced a September 30th card in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, headlined by a twelve-round cruiserweight clash between former world title challenger and WBC #7 Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (18-1-0, 17 KOs) of Sydney, NS Canada and current WBC NABF champion, WBC #18 Alante “Bam Bam” Green (10-1-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

Rozicki, ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning bodies, suffered his only loss against Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) in October of 2021 when he challenged for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title. Since, Rozicki has gone on to win all of his last five scheduled bouts, four of them being stopped before the end of the third round.

“ I want to fight the best of the best and ultimately win the World title. My first world title shot didn’t end how I wanted it to but since then I have won 5 in a row, Rivas hasn’t fought since. With a due respect to Rivas, I believe that was my night, I retired him (Rivas) and I am coming to retire everyone in my division. I feel the cruisers are dodging me so kudos to Green for stepping up to the plate, he is a real fighter like myself and I’m sure the fans are going to get what they want to see come September.” Stated Rozicki

Green became the NABF champion back in November of 2021 beating his fellow countryman, the then undefeated Taylor Duerr of Detroit by TKO in the 6th round for the vacant title. Since then, Green moved up to heavyweight where he suffered his only loss by way of a controversial split decision against the highly ranked heavyweight George Arias (18-1, 7 Kos).

“I hear Rozicki saying all the cruiser weights have been avoiding him and maybe they have but I ain’t. I stepped up in weight my last fight just like he did because no one in the division wanted to fight me. September 30th I’m coming to win and spoil his night that’s for sure.” Explained Green

“I’m very happy that Rozicki gets his chance to fight a top ranked cruiserweight as his last couple of bouts he has fought at heavyweight, as no other cruisers wanted the fights.” Daniel Otter, Three Lions Promotions.

“Rozicki will be looking to use this fight to move up the rankings and ultimately get a shot another shot at a world title. They (Rozicki and Green) are very similar in the sense where both are willing to fight the best and if that means moving up in weight to give an advantage to their foes, they will.” Furthered Otter

The undercard will see top Canadian prospects John Michael Bianco (5-0-0, 3Kos), Jake Daoust (5-1, 3KOs) and Antonio Napolitano ( 7-0-1, 3Kos), in separate bouts. The card will also see the highly anticipated match up between Carolyn Redmond (6-1-0, 3Kos) against Jennifer Williams (2-0-0) for 6 rounds in the women’s super welterweight division.

Fans across the globe can watch all the PPV action live on FITETV powered by triller beginning at 7:00 PM EST. Tickets available starting July 15th by visiting the Three Lions webpage at www.threelionspromotions.com