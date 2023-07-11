William Foster III to face Fradimil Macayo in Plant City, Florida

World ranked junior lightweight contender William Foster III will be back in action this Wednesday night when he takes on Fradamil Macayo at The Probox Event Center in Plant City, Fl.

The fight will headline a card on ProBox TV beginning at 7:30 PM ET

Foster has a record of 15-0 with nine knockouts. The 29 year-old is ranked number 15 by the WBA. His resume includes wins over Sulaiman Segawa (10-0), Angel Suarez (8-2), Jahmal Dyer (9-2), Donald Smith (10-0), world rated and fast rising contender Edwin De Los Santos (13-0) and in his most recent bout he scored a convincing win over Avery Sparrow on July 23, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Macayo is a power punching southpaw from Venezuela who has a record of 16-1 with 13 knockouts. Macayo has wins over undefeated fighters Jose Luis Marcano (9-0) and Armando Ramirez Almanza (5-0-1).

“We are excited to see the best William Foster the world has seen to date on July 12. He gets better every time he steps in the ring. He has had a great camp and his coach always has him fully prepared for battle. William is a true warrior who is ready and willing to take on any of the division’s elite.

“This bout is for two regional titles (WBA Fedecentro and WBO Global). He is already ranked in the WBA and with a win over Macayo he will crack the WBO world ratings which means he is then one phone call away from a well deserved world title opportunity.

“His recent victories over Edwin De Los Santos and Avery Sparrow coupled with an impressive showing against Macayo should catapult William up the world rankings. His resume of victories is quite impressive for someone with only 15 fights! By facing and defeating such stiff competition William is fully prepared for anything that he sees in the ring. It is just a matter of time before William is recognized as the class of the 130 pound division!”, stated David Dubinsky of DKO Boxing, Foster’s Co-Manager.

Said Foster, “Camp went really well. I sparred more than 78 rds for this fight and I sparred with different types of fighters, my coach always pushes me beyond my limits.. I expect Macayo to be the pressure fighter and try to take the fight to me but he seems smart enough to not go straight in. I’m going to surprise him with my speed and skills that I have developed over the years and with a victory I am hopeful to get a world title fight next. I’ve been in the business long enough and it’s time to get my shot at the title.”